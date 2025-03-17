Shannon Sharpe suggests Tom Brady’s $300,000,000 fortune was not enough to save his relationship with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen

Former NFL TE Shannon Sharpe doesn’t think money keeps a marriage strong. On his "Club Shay Shay" podcast on March 14, 2025, the former NFL star talked about Tom Brady’s divorce from Gisele Bündchen.

Even with a fortune of $300 million (as per Celebrity Net Worth), Brady ended up getting divorced from his former wife. Sharpe said:

"I think the thing is, with Tom, he’s probably thinking, 'I got all this money, why does she need to do that?' No, he’s got all this money, and he still couldn’t keep his ex happy."

Co-host Andrew added:

"Oh yeah, 'cause they don’t want money."

Sharpe continued, saying that Gisele might have wanted more than just wealth.

"Maybe she wanted time. Maybe she wanted attention. I don’t know what she wanted. Tom seems to be happy," he said. "He’s moved on. Clearly, she’s moved on. But I think in the back of his mind, he’s like, 'This was probably going on right in front of my face.'"

Brady and Bündchen divorced in 2022 after 13 years of marriage. Since then, Brady has focused on his broadcasting career.

Gisele Bündchen recently had a baby boy with her boyfriend, Joaquim Valente. This is their first child together, and he was born earlier this year.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen: Relationship timeline

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen

Looking back, former Patriots QB Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bündchen met on a blind date set up by friends in December 2006.

Soon after they started dating, Tom’s ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan, announced she was pregnant with his child, Jack.

"It was a challenging thing because here I am, you know, thinking, I'm dating this guy, we met, and we started dating and everything is great and then this happens," Bündchen metioned during an interview with CBS This Morning's Charlie Rose. "So, then, I felt like I didn't know what to do. It was kind of one of those moments of like, 'Do I just run away?'"

It was a tough situation, but Gisele accepted Jack as part of their family. Tom proposed to Gisele in January 2009. Just a month later, they got married in a small ceremony in California. They later had another wedding at their home in Costa Rica.

Their son, Benjamin, was born in December 2009, and their daughter, Vivian, arrived in December 2012. Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen announced their divorce in October 2022.

