After years in Tom Brady's shadow, Gisele Bundchen feels "freer" with Joaquim Valente: Page Six report

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen were married for 13 years before they called it quits and divorced in October 2022. They are parents to two children, Benjamin and Vivian, who have moved on since and focused on their careers and personal goals.

Shortly after her divorce, Bundchen was linked to Joaquim Valente, a Jiu-Jitsu teacher whom she and her children took lessons from. According to Page Six, Bundchen felt like she lived Brady's life during their marriage.

“Felt like she lived in Tom's shadow for a long time, ”an insider said on Sunday.

The insider added that the model feels "freer" in her new life with Valente and that she can be herself more. Bundchen is also reportedly happier in her new lifestyle, which is much more private and not in the public eye, unlike when she was married to Brady.

“Feels freer, absolutely loving this new chapter,” the insider said.

While there was speculation of when Bundchen and Valente began dating, she cited June 2023 as the start of their relationship. In February, Bundchen and Valente welcomed their first child together, a son, whose name they haven't released.

Gisele Bundchen was spotted out on boat trip with her and Tom Brady's daughter

Gisele Bundchen was spotted on Saturday out in Miami alongside Joaquim Valente and her 12-year-old daughter Vivian. They spent the day out on the water and under the Florida sun. Bundchen wore an animal print swimsuit that she paired with sunglasses and a black coverup that she tied at the waist.

Valente drove the yacht and Bundchen's daughter was at the back of it.

Bundchen and Brady's son, Benjamin, wasn't seen on the yacht, nor was her newborn son. The couple has kept a low profile since welcoming their first child, likely to keep their baby out of the spotlight.

