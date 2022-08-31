"They haven't even seen the Super Bowl unless it was on TV" Shannon Sharpe takes a cheeky dig at Dak Prescott and Cowboys ahead of 2022 NFL season opener

The Dallas Cowboys are 11 days away from the regular season, but their offseason business hasn't been remotely close to inspirational. Instead of loading the roster to give Dak Prescott and company a shot at success, the Cowboys' front office got rid of Amari Cooper and La'el Collins. Dallas now looks a little light on firepower entering the season.

With Dallas only a week and a bit away from hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, many are pondering over their chances. Undisputed's Shannon Sharpe took stock of the Cowboys' situation this week on the show. He feels there is no pressure on Dak Prescott in the 2022 season. He also fired a shot at the team's business this offseason.

Here's what he said:

"They haven't even seen the Super Bowl unless it was on TV! So there's no pressure on Dak Prescott. Zero."

Sharpe didn't stop there:

"They have the 11th-best odds this year. So what the booking houses are telling you, they're not even top ten favorites! They have the 11th-best odds. So what pressure? What move did they make in the offseason that says 'You know what, this is the move that gets them closer.'"

The Cowboys last reached the NFC Championship Game in 1995, defeating the Green Bay Packers 38-27. They went on to win the Super Bowl that season after eking out a win against the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, the championship cupboard has been bare ever since.

Frustrations pile up as Dallas Cowboys endure rough offseason

Washington Football Team v Dallas Cowboys

Amari Cooper has been the talk of the town in Dallas since the front office talked themselves out of retaining him. He now suits up for the Cleveland Browns. We haven't heard a peep yet on any rumors regarding the Cowboys' receiver plans, and it seems they are going to go with what they've got.

Cooper's de facto replacement is Jalen Tolbert, a 2022 third-round pick. He will have to shoulder the majority of the offensive load with Michael Gallup and James Washington nursing injuries. There was some positive news this week on the Michael Gallup front, though. The star receiver passed his physical this week, meaning he will not be on the PUP list to start the season.

Team owner Jerry Jones told 105.3 The Fan:

“If (Week 1) was the Super Bowl, he’d be lining up and playing. He’s that ready.”

Jon Machota @jonmachota Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on @1053thefan on Michael Gallup (knee), who will not be playing Week 1: “If (Week 1) was the Super Bowl, he’d be lining up and playing. He’s that ready.” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on @1053thefan on Michael Gallup (knee), who will not be playing Week 1: “If (Week 1) was the Super Bowl, he’d be lining up and playing. He’s that ready.”

That's about it on the positive updates when it comes to Dallas, though. Star offensive tackle Tyron Smith is still out with an injury after suffering "an avulsion fracture of the left knee" in training camp. Smith, who was expected to protect Dak Prescott's blindside, is expected to miss a number of games. The expectation is that he could be back with the team by December.

With the season opener against the Buccaneers looming large, it will be interesting to see if Dallas has what it takes to defeat them.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Undisputed, 105.3 The Fan and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by John Maxwell