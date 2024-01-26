Shannon Sharpe takes dig at Cowboys after Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb headline nominations for various NFL honours

Despite their embarrassing early elimination from the playoffs, the Dallas Cowboys are simply too star-studded to have no consideration for individual awards.

On Thursday, the NFL revealed the list of top five candidates for its awards, and members of America's Team featured prominently. Quarterback Dak Prescott is a nominee for MVP, and he is also in the running for Offensive Player of the Year alongside wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.

On the other side of the ball are linebacker Micah Parsons and cornerback DaRon Bland, both Defensive Player of the Year candidates.

Such an abundance of potential award winners baffles Hall-of-Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe, who wrote on his X/Twitter account:

All that fire power and like a Duke freshman hooper, 1 and done.

Cowboys writer discusses 2023-24 bright spots for team to build upon in 2024-25

Not all was desolate for the Dallas Cowboys. As shown by the performances of Dak Prescott and company, they are still a top team in the NFC East; and with Mike McCarthy staying onboard for what is expected to be a crucial 2024-25 campaign, they look set to retain their identity. Saad Yousuf, their insider for The Athletic, expounded on what they must build upon to end their title drought.

First, CeeDee Lamb. The top wideout has only gotten better in every succeeding year that he plays, eventually reaching career-high numbers in 2023. But as he enters the final year of his rookie contract, he needs to continue performing at a high level to justify an extension.

Speaking of pass-catchers, another player the Cowboys should commit to is tight end Jake Ferguson. After Dalton Schultz left for the Houston Texans in free agency, there were concerns over who would fill the void, but Ferguson eventually answered them with 71 grabs (including five touchdowns) for 761 yards.

Sticking to the offense, usual guard Tyler Smith has also excelled at tackle, and with veteran Tyron Smith hitting free agency; he can be a very versatile component of the offensive line.

Cornerback DaRon Bland had a massive breakthrough after Trevon Diggs' season-ending ACL tear, and with Stephon Gilmore soon to become a free agent, both will finally get a chance to share the backfield. And finally, kicker Brandon Aubrey has proven to be a major upgrade over Brett Maher.