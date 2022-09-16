"He's so far ahead" - Shannon Sharpe confident Patrick Mahomes will eclipse Tom Brady as the NFL GOAT

Patrick Mahomes is off to one of the best starts to a career for any quarterback in NFL history. Shannon Sharpe has been so impressed with the young superstar that he believes Mahomes will eventually surpass Tom Brady as the greatest of all time.

Sharpe recently appeared on an episode of Undisputed and had this to say about Mahomes' pursuit of eclipsing Brady:

"I think he's the only one to have a shot. I think what Tom has been able to do, because he's had such longevity, and because he's played at such a high level for such a long time, it's good, but once you start getting to the numbers with Tom, forget the Super Bowls."

Sharpe explained:

"When you look at the passing yardage, you look at the touchdowns, you got to play an extremely long time. Just go back in history and look at the guys that possessed the records. Fran Tarkenton. Fran played for like 16 years. You look at Peyton Manning, 18 years. Drew Brees, 19-20 years. Tom Brady comes along, 23 years. Marino had a touchdown record, played 16 years. You got to play a long period of time."

Sharpe concluded:

"Guys are going to play longer. The question is, will they be able to play as efficiently as Brady did, because think about what Mahomes' numbers are in his first five years, first four years of starting, and compare them to Brady's. With what Brady's numbers were his first four years, you'll see he's so far ahead."

This may be a bold statement by Sharpe. But no other quarterback in NFL history has accomplished as much as Patrick Mahomes in such a short period of time.

Patrick Mahomes' NFL career so far

Patrick Mahomes - Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes has found a ton of success during his four years as the starting quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs. He has achieved more in this short amount of time than most quarterbacks have accomplished in their entire careers.

Mahomes has already won an NFL MVP award, Super Bowl ring, Super Bowl MVP, and two Conference Titles. He has made the playoffs every year since becoming the starter and has advanced to at least the Conference Championship game every season so far.

The question is whether he has the longevity to outgun Tom Brady. This can only be revealed in time.

