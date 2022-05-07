"This is why I know Tom Brady is full of bull jive" - Shannon Sharpe blasts NFL legend Tom Brady for seeking attention from fans

Shannon Sharpe has frequently and relentlessly criticized Tom Brady on his show Undisputed. He was at it again recently, taking issue with Brady's social media presence and claiming that he often puts on an act to seek more attention from the public.

"This is why I know Tom Brady is full of bull jive. Tom Brady really wants to say, 'Guys, I don't really know how great I am. I'm just a normal guy. I'm just a guy. I just look at myself'. Stop it! You know damn well, Tom Brady knows he's what he is and what he's done."

Sharpe also tried to explain that this is a long and ongoing trend for Brady.

"I keep telling you this man has an unquenchable ego, an unquenchable thirst to be loved and to be talked about."

The social media post that set off Sharpe this time was this recent Instagram post from Brady's account where he was playfully flexing to promote his upcoming movie 80 for Brady.

Brady jokingly tagged Hollywood and professional wrestling star The Rock and offered to help him with stunts on any upcoming Hollywood project. Sharpe fired back at this post by taking a unique jab at Brady's physique.

"I've seen women in the car pool lane with bigger arms than that."

Sharpe has consistently said that he feels Brady is pretending to be unaware of how special his entire career is as a whole. This is what the analyst finds most annoying.

Brady is clearly an unmatched NFL legend at this point and, arguably, one of the greatest sportspersons in the world. Sharpe finds it ridiculous that Brady sometimes pretends to be unaware of that.

Why Tom Brady is the best

Brady and the Buccaneers win Super Bowl LV

Brady holds almost every statistical NFL record possible for quarterbacks in the regular season and postseason, including passing yards and touchdowns. What makes him even more special is his unmatched success in his pursuit of championships.

Brady has won seven Super Bowl rings as a starter, which is almost double any other quarterback in NFL history. Joe Montana and Terry Bradshaw are tied for second place with four each.

Brady has also won more Super Bowl rings than any franchise in NFL history. The New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers are tied for most with six each.

