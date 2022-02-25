5 NFL players who have appeared in Hollywood movies

After NFL players retire from their playing careers, they often seek new job opportunities. Sometimes they remain in the football world in positions such as broadcasters or coaches, while other times they branch out to something completely different, such as Hollywood movies. Here are five players who hit the big screen.

#1 - Terry Bradshaw

Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw

Quarterback Terry Bradshaw helped the Pittsburgh Steelers win four Super Bowl championships during his Hall of Fame career. Since his playing days, he has carved out a successful career in the media and in Hollywood. He is a commentator for FOX network and has appeared in a few TV shows and movies, including Failure to Launch and The Cannonball Run.

Groovy History @GroovyHistory Mel Tillis and Terry Bradshaw in "Cannonball Run," 1981. Mel Tillis and Terry Bradshaw in "Cannonball Run," 1981. 🚗 https://t.co/ApryoWokvj

#2 - Howie Long

Hall of Fame defensive end Howie Long

Howie Long put together a Hall of Fame football career as a defensive end. He now works as an analyst for FOX network and has many credits in movies and TV shows. Among the movies he's best known for are Broken Arrow, Firestorm and 3000 Miles to Graceland.

#3 - Jim Brown

Hall of Fame running back Jim Brown Detroit Lions official team logo on the football field

Jim Brown is widely accepted as one of the greatest running backs of all time. He absolutely dominated his era of football on the way to the Hall of Fame. His career after football has also been very successful in various roles such as commentating and acting. He has appeared in many movies, but his most famous role was probably in The Dirty Dozen.

Sports Plus @PrepSportsPlus Muhammad Ali, right, visits Cleveland Browns running back and actor Jim Brown on the film set of "The Dirty Dozen" at Morkyate, Bedfordshire, England., Aug. 5, 1966. Muhammad Ali, right, visits Cleveland Browns running back and actor Jim Brown on the film set of "The Dirty Dozen" at Morkyate, Bedfordshire, England., Aug. 5, 1966. https://t.co/oU86GbNygL

#4 - Alex Karras

The late NFL legend Alex Karras (Image Credit: USA Today/ AP File)

Alex Karras was a dominant defensive tackle for the Detroit Lions, eventually being elected into the Hall of Fame. After football, he put together a successful career as a comedic actor, appearing on television as well as in some big movies. Some of his highlights include Blazing Saddles and Webster.

#5 - Lawrence Taylor

Hall of Fame pass rusher Lawrence Taylor

Lawrence Taylor is one of the greatest defensive players of all time. He is one of the few defenders to ever win the NFL MVP award on his way to being selected to the Hall of Fame. He was a dominant force on the football field and later found some success in the movies. He even appeared in a few football themed films such as The Waterboy and Any Given Sunday.

