Shannon Sharpe torches Damon Jones for putting stain on LeBron James' legacy by allegedly leaking injury secrets as NBA gambling scandal takes over

By Arnold
Modified Oct 24, 2025 14:38 GMT
Shannon Sharpe torches Damon Jones for putting stain on LeBron James
Shannon Sharpe torches Damon Jones for putting stain on LeBron James' legacy by allegedly leaking injury secrets as NBA gambling scandal takes over (Image Credits - IMAGN/GETTY)

NFL legend Shannon Sharpe has slammed former NBA star Damon Jones for allegedly leaking information about four-time NBA champion LeBron James. Jones was among more than 30-plus individuals the FBI arrested on Thursday as part of a sports betting and gambling investigation.

On his "Nightcap" show on Thursday, Sharpe discussed the NBA's gambling scandal and defended James.

"Damon Jones, everybody knows what LeBron (James) goes through to make sure he has no stain," Sharpe said. "Because what did they put in the paper? They put LeBron James. This man has done everything he possibly could to keep his nose clean.
"LeBron don't have a lot of close friends. ... You put this man on the spot. Because it's alleged that you sold information that LeBron is not gonna play, before it became public knowledge."

As per The Athletic, Jones allegedly sold or tried to profit from private information about James just days after the LA Lakers' star broke the NBA's all-time scoring record in 2023.

The game referenced by the FBI's investigation was between the Lakers and the Milwaukee Bucks on Feb. 9, in which James did not play due to ankle soreness. The report also states that James was not aware that Jones allegedly shared information about his playing status with bettors.

NFL icon Shannon Sharpe discloses why he can't defend LeBron James from Stephen A. Smith and Russell Westbrook

Former NFL TE Shannon Sharpe - Source: Getty
Former NFL TE Shannon Sharpe - Source: Getty

On his "Nightcap" show on Thursday, Shannon Sharpe continued to defend LeBron James while discussing the NBA superstar's beef with analyst Stephen A. Smith and James' former teammate, Russell Westbrook.

“All I know is how he is with me," Sharpe said. "I’ve never had a conversation with LeBron about anything else other than LeBron. That’s it.
"When people ask me how somebody is, like, ‘Man, what’s Magic like?’ What’s Magic like with me, or what would he be like with you? What’s LeBron like with me, or what would he be like with you? That’s all I can speak to.”
Sharpe played 14 years in the NFL from 1990 to 2003. He spent 12 years with the Denver Broncos and two with the Baltimore Ravens.

Sharpe won three Super Bowls. He won two rings with the Broncos and one with the Ravens.

