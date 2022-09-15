"They haven't been to the Super Bowl in a quarter century" - Shannon Sharpe trolls Skip Bayless over his undying love for Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys are "America's Team" and always get criticized the most whenever they fall short or something bad happens to them. Unfortunately for them, quarterback Dak Prescott got injured and left the game early during their season-opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Prescott damaged his thumb on a defensive lineman's helmet and left the game. He has since had surgery but is expected to miss at least four weeks.

One of the biggest Cowboy fans in the nation is sports analyst Skip Bayless. Anytime something bad like this happens to Dallas, his co-worker Shannon Sharpe lets him hear it.

The two recently spoke about the Cowboys' current state on Undisputed, with Sharpe asking Bayless why he has so much optimism this season. Here's what he said:

"You're trying to find the silver lining. You're trying to find the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow when all there is are more showers to come. Because guess what? That quarterback that you so anxiously await hasn't won an MVP. He hasn't taken you on a deep playoff run. "

Sharpe ended his take by questioning why Bayless is looking for that pot of gold when Dallas haven't done anything recently:

"He's not a Super Bowl MVP. This team that you throw that you've been backing for some 60 years almost, guess what? They haven't been to the Super Bowl in a quarter century. So why are you looking for that pot of gold? You only going to find a pot of poop."

It was a harsh take for sure, and one Bayless wasn't keen to hear. As to whether Dallas' recent history has any bearing on the current campaign is yet to be seen.

Before the season started Skip Bayless predicted the Dallas Cowboys to go to the NFC Championship

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Dallas Cowboys

If there is a man optimistic about the Cowboys, it is Skip Bayless. Before the season started, Bayless made a prediction that Dallas would make it to the NFC Championship game and fall to the New Orleans Saints.

Bayless said:

"I know all of that ... . But that is about to change. Yep, you're right. I can't help myself. I am plunging yet again. This is the year I believe in the Madden simulation. Which actually has my Cowboys making it all the way to the NFC Championship game and losing to New Orleans."

Granted, this was before Dak Prescott suffered the injury to his hand in Week 1. With Prescott unavailable between four and eight games, Bayless may have a change in mind about how far his team will go.

The Cowboys look to Week 2 where they travel to play the Cincinnati Bengals. Both sides are 0-1 as the Bengals lost 23-20 in overtime to their bitter rivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers. With both franchises determined to avoid going 0-2, it will be interesting to see who comes out on top.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Undisputed, the Skip Bayless Show and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by John Maxwell