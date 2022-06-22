"They might do something ceremonial" - Shannon Sharpe weighs in on Mike Tomlin's recent comments regarding Antonio Brown return

Antonio Brown's life these days revolves more around promoting his new rap album. However, he continues to find a way to stay in the news for things related to his former job industry.

In May, the much-maligned former receiver of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tweeted that he wanted to retire with the team that he became an All-Pro player with: the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was a recent guest on The Pivot Podcast and was broached about the topic of Brown reuniting with the team, to which Tomlin responded:

"Yall know that ain't happening."

Shannon Sharpe, co-host of the Fox Sports One show Undisputed, weighed in on Tomlin's comments and had this to say about whether or not the former wide receiver will or should retire as Steeler:

"It shouldn't have been this way. Antonio should have, could have handled the situation a lot better. And like Mike (Tomlin) said...matter of fact, Mike said, 'Look, we've moved on, they've moved on.' They might do something ceremonial where he signs a one-day contract and he's able to retire. That's going to be the Rooneys' call, and we know what they mean. If AB left in goodwill, he could have been able to come back."

Brown began his career with the Steelers as a hard-working, productive player who transformed himself into one of the best players on the team and one of the best receivers in the history of the NFL.

His connection with the now-retired Ben Roethlisberger was the stuff of legends, but that all changed near the end of his tenure with the team.

From getting into fights in practice to refusing to show up and play for games, the wideout was soon traded by the Steelers on February 19, 2019.

Will Antonio Brown play another down in the NFL?

Even after being traded away from the Steelers for what could be considered "bad" behavior, Antonio Brown was also a distraction for his future teams.

His short stints with the Las Vegas Raiders, New England Patriots, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers were cut short because of his temperament.

His final act was one for the ages. He stormed out of the stadium in epic fashion during a game between the Buccaneers and the New York Jets.

Brown disagreed with then-head coach Bruce Arians and proceeded to take off his uniform and throw items into the stands at MetLife Stadium.

Whether the former wide receiver will return to the NFL depends on whether a team is willing to give him another chance.

The league has proven time and time again that if a player can perform and help increase win totals, owners are more than willing to accept them (see Ben Roethlisberger and Greg Hardy as examples).

The last time we saw Brown on the football field, he still seemed to be in top shape and able to play his position at a level higher than most. With this in mind, it shouldn't be a surprise if he joins an NFL roster next season.

