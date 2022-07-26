"I'll be very surprised if Baker Mayfield starts Week 1" - Shannon Sharpe expects Panthers to roll with Sam Darnold at the start of 2022 NFL season

Baker Mayfield isn't expected to suit up as the starter against his former team, the Cleveland Browns, come September 11th—at least according to Undisputed with Skip and Shannon co-host Shannon Sharpe.

Sharpe said that Mayfield, whom the Panthers acquired in exchange for a 2024 conditional draft pick, will probably get his chance to play after a losing streak—one that'd happen with Sam Darnold under center:

"How healthy is the shoulder? How much is [Mayfield] going to be able to throw to start the training camp? So for me, yes. I've always felt that Sam Darnold will start Week 1. That doesn't necessarily mean that he will be starting Week 10, Week 8, because that probably not gonna happen."

"I think the first time they go they started to lose a few games the goal of losing streak. Yeah, they're gonna give Baker Mayfield opportunity to get the job. And so for me, I am not surprised. I will not be surprised. As a matter of fact, I'll be very surprised if Baker Mayfield starts Week 1."

Ellis L. Williams @BookofEllis NEW: Baker Mayfield vs. Sam Darnold: What Panthers coach said about the training camp plan charlotteobserver.com/sports/nfl/car… NEW: Baker Mayfield vs. Sam Darnold: What Panthers coach said about the training camp plan charlotteobserver.com/sports/nfl/car…

Terms of the Baker Mayfield trade between Carolina and Cleveland

When the Baker Mayfield trade finally happened, it resembled what many were foreseeing: the Browns paying a portion of his salary and minimal draft compensation going their way.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Carolina would pay $4.85 million of Mayfield's salary. In comparison, Cleveland will pay $10.5 million, with Mayfield agreeing to convert the remainder of his $18.8 million salary into incentives to facilitate the deal. Mayfield can reportedly earn that money back based on team performance.

As for the conditional pick, the Browns will receive a fourth or fifth-rounder in 2024, depending on Mayfield's playing time in Carolina. For the pick to become a fourth-rounder, Mayfield would have to play 70 percent of the snaps, per Schefter.

Brent Sobleski @brentsobleski A happy medium does exist where some believe Baker Mayfield needs to be better, improve in certain areas and handle things more maturely, while not buying into the hyperbole that he's absolute trash and a severe disappointment. A happy medium does exist where some believe Baker Mayfield needs to be better, improve in certain areas and handle things more maturely, while not buying into the hyperbole that he's absolute trash and a severe disappointment.

Truthfully, the Panthers can get the most out of Mayfield's presence if he merely serves as pressure for Darnold to up his game.

If Mayfield were to start, the Panthers would risk losing a better pick. If he can be the quarterback that gets Carolina to the heights they last saw when Cam Newton was under center, they'd gladly pay the price of a fourth-round draft pick. After all, Darnold didn't look like the answer to their problems in 2021.

If you use any of the quotes above, please credit Undisputed with Skip and Shannon, Shannon Sharpe, and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. Will Baker Mayfield win the starting QB job in Carolina? Yes No 0 votes so far