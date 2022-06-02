Shannon Sharpe believes Super-Bowl winning defensive All-Pro deserves to win NFL MVP award

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle, Aaron Donald, is the best defensive player in football. He may be the best player in the NFL today. He's won three Defensive Player of the Year awards, in 2017, 2018, and 2020, and is always in conversation for Defensive Player of the Year. His 2018 season may be the best single-season for any defensive player of all time. He almost broke the sack record as a defensive tackle recording 20.5 sacks and added a career-high 25 tackles for loss.

Aaron Donald's career stats…



• 127 games

• 441 tackles, 150 TFL

• 226 QB hits, 98 sacks

• 23 FF, 6 FR

• 16 PD, 1 safety

• 8x pro bowler, 7x 1st team all-pro

• 3x DPOY

While on "Undisputed," Shannon Sharpe said he believes Donald deserves to win a MVP.

Sharpe said:

"Aaron Donald is the best player in football. Donald is further ahead at his position than any other player is at his position. And the thing is obviously quarterbacks are more valuable. But that's not what the question was. The question was the best player. Just imagine if they put a rule in like they've done to protect the quarterback. But we'll never know, so you don't want only one guy to block Aaron Donald at a time. You cannot cut Aaron at any given time and see what he would look like. I guarantee you Aaron Donald would win a regular season MVP."

Aaron Donald could retire this off-season and would go down as one of the best defensive players of all time if he does

There's a very big possibility that Donald will never step on the field again. Hours before the Super Bowl, Rodney Harrison broke news that Donald was thinking about possibly retiring if he won the Super Bowl with the Rams.

Rodney Harrison said Aaron Donald could retire if Rams win the Super Bowl

In an interview on the "I Am Athlete" podcast, Donald talked about possibly retiring.

Donald said:

“For me, it’s about winning. I don’t want to play football if I can’t win anyway, so I feel like, if I got a real opportunity to win another Super Bowl, then it makes sense to play. But again, it’s still a business, and we got to handle the business side of things, and if that wasn’t to get handled then, you know, [it’s an] it-is-what-it-is type of situation.”

Donald added that, even before winning the Super Bowl, he only wanted to play around eight years:

“I’ll be fine regardless, but me talking about retirement, that was happening way before we won a Super Bowl. I’ve been saying that since I got into the league I was going to play eight years and be done. That’s just what I’ve been saying.”

If Donald retires, his legacy is in place. But many NFL fans are probably hoping that he decides to give it one more season.

