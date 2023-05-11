Shaquil Barrett's football life took a step back in recent weeks as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' defensive end had to deal with a tragedy. His two-year-old daughter, Arrayah, suffered a tragic death after drowning in the family pool.

She was the youngest of four children that Barrett has with his wife, Jordanna. The couple had been away from social media as they tried to cope with the loss. Jordanna was the first family member to break the silence a week ago:

"Thank you all for all the messages, flowers, thoughts and prayers. Our world will never be the same. Arrayah was the apple of my eye, and my heart will forever be with hers. I love you so much my baby. I am so so sorry. Until we see each other again, please watch over your siblings and momma and dada"

But now it was time for the Buccaneers star to talk about his daughter's passing for the first time:

I miss you sooo much baby girl," the outside linebacker said in the caption on the post. "I love you please watch over us 😘😘#TGBTG"

Many Buccaneers players and friends sent Barrett a message of consolation in the cute video he shared with his baby girl. His wife also posted a comment saying,

"We love you forever and ever babygirl💕 until we meet again my baby!"

How tragedy befell Shaquil Barrett

The tragedy happened on April 30 when Arrayah fell into the family's pool at 9:30 A.M. She was taken to the hospital and life-saving measures were taken on her, but unfortunately, with no success. She was pronounced dead shortly after.

The star defensive end had to deal with a tragic loss recently

The Buccaneers released a statement that day about the sad events:

"Today's tragic news is heartbreaking for all members of the Buccaneers family. Our thoughts and prayers are with Shaq, Jordanna, and the entire Barrett family during this unimaginably difficult time."

"While no words can provide true comfort at a time such as this, we offer our support and love as they begin to process this very profound loss of their beloved Arrayah."

The defensive end has two years left on his deal with Tampa Bay and is set to earn $14.25 million this season. He won Super Bowl LV with the Buccaneers.

