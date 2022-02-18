"I would rather have four Super Bowls and no MVP" - Shannon Sharpe fed up with Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay

Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe is fed up with Aaron Rodgers and his antics with the Green Bay Packers.

Sharpe, co-host of Fox Sports' Undisputed, took Rodgers to task on the show today over the quarterback essentially holding the Packers hostage over his playing future.

Sharpe went on to say that, while the 38-year-old has been awarded four NFL MVPs during his time in Green Bay, it has not translated to success, and he would rather have four Super Bowls, as opposed to individual accolades.

"They (Packers) bent over backwards," Sharpe said. "They flew out to see him (Rodgers). They have done everything that he's asked them to do over the last year and a half. And they're still concessions he wants them to make. What is that getting me? Okay, he won four MVPs.

"He's an All-Decade quarterback. That got me one Super Bowl with four MVPs? I would rather have four Super Bowls and no MVP. I would have, how about another Super Bowl appearance? Forget winning, just get me back there."

Shannon Sharpe doubts how much longer Packers can deal with Aaron Rodgers

The turbulent relationship between the four-time MVP and the Packers is said to be getting better with positive conversations being held between the quarterback and the organization.

Such was his annoyance at the Packers over his lack of say in personnel, the 38-year-old was contemplating retirement last offseason and did not rule it out this season either. However, he came back and led the Packers to the number one seed in the NFC.

Despite all the good things that happened this season, Sharpe still believes that the 38-year-old's future lies elsewhere and that Green Bay should move on from the reigning NFL MVP.

"So Green Bay Packers fans go 'we had the best quarterback in the league.' Okay," Sharpe said. "What's that got you? You might not win the division with Jordan Love. Okay, you're winning the division with Aaron Rodgers, but you're not winning Super Bowls. So for me, if I would, if I'm the Packers, I would move on.

"I think Aaron Rodgers wants to move on. For me the best thing for him to do is to stay in the NFC. The AFC is really tough. Really, really really tough...But more so if I'm Green Bay, Skip, how much longer will I let this man waterboard me and extrapolate things out of me? And give me what, what do I get out?"

