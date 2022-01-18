"As long as he's there, they're not winning jack" - Shannon Sharpe believes Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is to blame for recent failures 

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is at fault for the team’s recent shortfalls, according to Shannon Sharpe. The Hall of Fame tight end and co-host of the Fox Sports 1 show Undisputed stated this on a recent episode.

Sharpe had this to say about Jones, head coach Mike McCarthy, and quarterback Dak Prescott:

"You get what you earn, you don't get what you deserve. And so your question, no, as long as Jerry Jones and Mike McCarthy is there, they're not winning Jack, and Dak Prescott is a roller coaster. That's your problem. Jerry won't stay out of the way, Skip, and I've always thought Mike McCarthy was overrated."

shannon sharpe @ShannonSharpe I thought this Cowboys tm was different? Doesn’t matter gullible Cowboys fans will believe they’re winning the SB next and the vicious cycle of under achieving will continue. I thought this Cowboys tm was different? Doesn’t matter gullible Cowboys fans will believe they’re winning the SB next and the vicious cycle of under achieving will continue.

Dallas lost in the Wild Card round to the San Francisco 49ers by a score of 23-17 at home this season. Jones has owned the team since 1989, and it is the fifth time that Dallas has been eliminated in the Wild Card round of the postseason.

Overall, they have made it to the Divisional round six times since the 1996 season, losing each of those games.

The last time the Cowboys made it to a conference championship game was the 1995 season. That season also marked their last Super Bowl appearance.

McCarthy made it to the playoffs nine times in his 13 years with the Green Bay Packers (2006-2018). While there, he had a playoff record of 10-8, including a Super Bowl win in the 2010 season.

Connor Livesay @ConnorNFLDraft Jerry Jones hired Mike McCarthy because of his Playoff and Super Bowl experience.



That was the worst coached playoff game from the Cowboys that I can remember. Jerry Jones hired Mike McCarthy because of his Playoff and Super Bowl experience.That was the worst coached playoff game from the Cowboys that I can remember.

McCarthy made it to the conference championship game four times, winning his only one over the Chicago Bears in that Super Bowl season.

Dak now has a record of 1-3 in the playoffs since becoming the starter in the 2016 season. Prescott has thrown for 1,048 yards with six touchdowns and three interceptions in his four playoff games.

Marcus Mosher @Marcus_Mosher



Going into their seventh year as the



Romo's playoff record after Year 6: 1-3



Prescott's playoff record after Year 6: 1-3 Dak Prescott is now in a very similar situation to Tony Romo.Going into their seventh year as the #Cowboys starting QB, they both had just 1 playoff win.Romo's playoff record after Year 6: 1-3Prescott's playoff record after Year 6: 1-3 Dak Prescott is now in a very similar situation to Tony Romo. Going into their seventh year as the #Cowboys starting QB, they both had just 1 playoff win. Romo's playoff record after Year 6: 1-3 Prescott's playoff record after Year 6: 1-3

Jerry Jones and the Cowboys playoff woes

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones

As mentioned earlier, Dallas has not reached the Super Bowl since the 1995 season. It will be the 26th season without a Super Bowl win in Jerry’s 32 years as the owner and de facto general manager.

McCarthy is the sixth head coach since the last head coach to have won it for Dallas, Barry Switzer.

Is Sharpe correct? Is it true that, as long as the trio of Jones, McCarthy, and Prescott are in Dallas, they will not win another Super Bowl?

Time will be the biggest teller of that. For now, Jones and the Cowboys will have to wait another year for a shot at the Lombardi Trophy.

Edited by Windy Goodloe

