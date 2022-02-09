"This is the way kids communicate and break up" - Shannon Sharpe trolls Kyler Murray for unfollowing Cardinals on Instagram

Fox Sports Undisputed's Shannon Sharpe has trolled Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray over unfollowing the team on Instagram.

The 24-year-old has removed all Cardinals-related content from his Instagram page, leaving only two pictures. One of the remaining photos depicts when he won the Heisman Trophy. The other is a carousel of pictures from this year's Pro Bowl. Ceedee Lamb and Chandler Jones feature on the page.

Sharpe stated that this is how kids in today's world communicate. Instead of sitting down with people they have a problem with, they unfollow or block them. Clearly, there is a huge problem with Murray and the organization, and Sharpe believes they need to sit down and talk it out.

"This is the way the new kids communicate. This is the way they break up, Skip," Sharpe said. "They just unfollow each other, instead of communicating and having a sit-down with the general manager or Kliff Kingsbury. If there's something going on, go to Arizona, sit down, talk to him say, 'Man, this is my problem. I need better protection, I need this, I need that.' Whatever the case may be. I just don't get it. What more could the Cardinals do? They tailored the offense because he needs to be in a very specific type of offense.

"They hired Kliff Kingsbury. Looking at the data, Skip, in the playoffs against Rams, zero to 100, that's how they measure QBR, he had an eight. He lost five of the last six starts, the only start that he won he beat the Cowboys, and in his last six starts, he had one game over 50 QBR, and he demands back. I'm confused. I just wish these young people would learn how to communicate. If you got a problem, just go sit down."

Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals have problems

Murray deleted all Cardinals-related content from his Instagram

After starting the season 7-0, the Arizona Cardinals fell into a heap down the stretch. The Cardinals lost five out of their last six games (this includes the playoffs) and were bundled out of the playoffs by Matthew Stafford and the L.A. Rams.

It is clear that Kyler is not happy with the current situation with his team and is making a pointed statement that things need to change.

The 24-year-old quarterback only has one more year left on his rookie deal, and Arizona is expected to pick up his fifth-year option. However, if things cannot be fixed between the organization and its quarterback, there could be some movement for Murray.

Deleting all traces of the team you play for is a bold move, but clearly there are issues that Murray needs the team to sort out and quickly.

