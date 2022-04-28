"She has completely humiliated my kids"- Ex-NFL star Jack Brewer blasts MSNBC's Joy Reid and threatens to press charges

Jack Brewer felt the fire from leading news media personality Joy Reid. The MSNBC host accused Brewer's foundation and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' camp of using young black boys as a PR stunt.

The kids Reid was referring to were at a rally, holding placards, to support a legislation which has been strongly opposed by liberals and left-leaning activists. She described it as child abuse on her show.

Reid went after Brewer in a seething tweet:

"This mis-use of Black boys is tantamount to child abuse. I would really like to hear the back-story on who these kids were and how they wound up at a DeSantis event. Given how anti-Black DeSantis is, using Black children this way is extra sick."

Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 @JoyAnnReid Shevrin “Shev” Jones @ShevrinJones The fact that @GovRonDeSantis had these Black young men, who are not clear on this message, holding up a sign about something they know nothing about is the real indoctrination. The fact that @GovRonDeSantis had these Black young men, who are not clear on this message, holding up a sign about something they know nothing about is the real indoctrination. https://t.co/YE8Y4Yv3Yt This mis-use of Black boys is tantamount to child abuse. I would really like to hear the back-story on who these kids were and how they wound up at a DeSantis event. Given how anti-Black DeSantis is, using Black children this way is extra sick. twitter.com/ShevrinJones/s… This mis-use of Black boys is tantamount to child abuse. I would really like to hear the back-story on who these kids were and how they wound up at a DeSantis event. Given how anti-Black DeSantis is, using Black children this way is extra sick. twitter.com/ShevrinJones/s…

Jane Halbritter, whose nephews were among the kids in the rally to support the State Legislation, had this to say about Reid's comments:

"She has hate and resentment and bitterness toward people that she knows nothing about. I mean, she's painting these kids like they're just little black boys that don't know anything and could be exploited, like they don't even have their own minds. And I don't see her doing it with white kids."

Halbritter did not like that Reid may have put her sons in danger by saying such things on her platform:

"She doesn't know the love we have for these kids, and to assume that we would send them into a situation that they were not equipped to deal with or understood in an age-appropriate fashion, that's just so monumentally insulting, but it also put them at risk because now they're this poster child for this and kind of at the center of the storm. It's terrible. It's really a sad thing."

Jack Brewer condemns Joy Reid's divisive remarks

Former NFL safety Jack Brewer, who played for the Minnesota Vikings, the New York Giants, the Philadelphia Eagles, and the Arizona Cardinals, was not taking Reid's remarks lying down.

Jack Brewer is ready to sue the MSNBC anchor if she doesn't apologize for her comments, as per a report from Washington Examiner. According to the report, the former NFL star will give Reid 24 hours to issue an apology, else, he would take legal action.

Whether or not Reid experiences any consequences due to her remark is yet to be determined. Jack Brewer is making sure she does, though.

LIVE POLL Q. Should Joy Reid apologize? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Akshay Saraswat