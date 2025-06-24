“She definitely a gold digger”: NFL fans react as woman gets handsy with Ja'Marr Chase in viral awkward encounter with Bengals WR in NYC

Ja'Marr Chase juked a mystery woman in New York City last weekend. The Bengals wide receiver was leaving Zero Bond after Fanatics Fest when things got awkward.
In a viral clip, Chase brushed off a woman’s attempt at hugging him, dodging the advance without breaking stride. The wideout kept his cool, casually walking towards his car while the woman gave her an eyeroll in disbelief.
Fans online shared their reactions in the comments section.
“She definitely a gold digger,” one fan tweeted.
The reactions came in hot and heavy, with a fan praising Chase for “protecting his peace and money.”
"What’s the problem? He’s protecting his peace and money lol meanwhile she got mad as a bitch on tik tok," the fan said.
"They clearly know each other. It's obvious," another fan wrote.
"She was trying to act too familiar," one fan said.
"Take note fellas. This is how you curve a woman," a fan tweeted.
"I bet she felt played 😂," another fan commented.
It’s unclear if the two knew each other before the run-in.
Nick Wright not impressed with Bengals emptying pockets on Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins
After Cincinnati locked Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins to massive four-year extensions in March, FOX Sports analyst Nick Wright gave his honest but blunt take. While fans celebrated the move as a win for Joe Burrow and the Bengals offense, Wright didn't buy the hype.
"This is a team that’s had these two guys together for almost a half decade,” Wright said in March (0:24), via "First Things First."
"And they're like and they haven't gotten it done, and the only times they have been close to getting it done or close-ish those two years they made the only two years they made the playoffs even, and they were on good runs both years the defense was excellent. And so I just think it's a mistake from the front office."
Chase signed $161 million deal with $112 million guaranteed, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league.
Meanwhile, Higgins landed a $115 million payday after he was previously franchise-tagged.
