"She needs a hobby" - NFL Insider rips Jayden Daniels' mom, Regina, as she interrupts Commanders QB’s interview to take spotlight

The arrival of Jayden Daniels in the NFL changed the fortunes of the Washington Commanders. They moved from a 4-13 team to being just two games away from a Super Bowl ring in only one year as Daniels was voted the Offensive Rookie of the Year.Daniels quickly became the face of the team, but his mom, Regina Jackson, also rose to prominence along with his son. She works as his agent and business manager, allowing him to concentrate on his on-field plays instead of losing time with off-field stories.As the second-year quarterback appeared on NFL Network during their stop at the Washington Commanders training camp, reporter Mike Garafolo asked Daniels about his mom's support. Unsurprisingly, he praised her, but another reporter, Colleen Wolfe, also wanted to hear from Regina.After Regina spoke a few words with Colleen, NFL analyst Trey Wingo seemed to have an issue with her participation, tweeting that Regina's appearance was an indicative that &quot;she needs a hobby&quot;, implying that she's crossing the line regarding her son.However, Regina working as Jayden's business manager is a good indication of the reasons why she's close to her son, instead of just being an overprotective mom.Cam Newton defended Jayden Daniels' mom two months ago on his podcastThe idea that Regina Jackson is doing too much to protect her son, Jayden Daniels, has been floating around for some time. But former NFL quarterback Cam Newton defended her actions during the offseason, saying that it was an example of &quot;good parenting&quot;:&quot;She's not doing anything different than any other parent would do for their child. And you have to set perimeters. And say 'we're not doing that'. You would hope that child, that son, has resources in their life that can protect them.'&quot;Instead of tipping our hat and appreciate a parent, we're looking at them, like 'oh, man, he's doing too much'. It's better to protect than to have a situation that you could've prevented.Jayden Daniels' rise to stardom after his successful rookie season made him an instant NFL superstar. However, he's still 24, so having his mom around might not be a bad idea.