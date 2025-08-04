  • home icon
  "She needs a hobby" - NFL Insider rips Jayden Daniels' mom, Regina, as she interrupts Commanders QB's interview to take spotlight

"She needs a hobby" - NFL Insider rips Jayden Daniels' mom, Regina, as she interrupts Commanders QB’s interview to take spotlight

By Henrique Bulio
Modified Aug 04, 2025 04:36 GMT
Fanatics Super Bowl Party - Source: Getty
Jayden Daniels' mom Regina Jackson was criticized for being close to her son - Source: Getty

The arrival of Jayden Daniels in the NFL changed the fortunes of the Washington Commanders. They moved from a 4-13 team to being just two games away from a Super Bowl ring in only one year as Daniels was voted the Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Daniels quickly became the face of the team, but his mom, Regina Jackson, also rose to prominence along with his son. She works as his agent and business manager, allowing him to concentrate on his on-field plays instead of losing time with off-field stories.

As the second-year quarterback appeared on NFL Network during their stop at the Washington Commanders training camp, reporter Mike Garafolo asked Daniels about his mom's support. Unsurprisingly, he praised her, but another reporter, Colleen Wolfe, also wanted to hear from Regina.

After Regina spoke a few words with Colleen, NFL analyst Trey Wingo seemed to have an issue with her participation, tweeting that Regina's appearance was an indicative that "she needs a hobby", implying that she's crossing the line regarding her son.

However, Regina working as Jayden's business manager is a good indication of the reasons why she's close to her son, instead of just being an overprotective mom.

Cam Newton defended Jayden Daniels' mom two months ago on his podcast

The idea that Regina Jackson is doing too much to protect her son, Jayden Daniels, has been floating around for some time. But former NFL quarterback Cam Newton defended her actions during the offseason, saying that it was an example of "good parenting":

"She's not doing anything different than any other parent would do for their child. And you have to set perimeters. And say 'we're not doing that'. You would hope that child, that son, has resources in their life that can protect them.'
"Instead of tipping our hat and appreciate a parent, we're looking at them, like 'oh, man, he's doing too much'. It's better to protect than to have a situation that you could've prevented.

Jayden Daniels' rise to stardom after his successful rookie season made him an instant NFL superstar. However, he's still 24, so having his mom around might not be a bad idea.

Henrique Bulio is an NFL and College Football journalist at Sportskeeda and the Editor-in-Chief of Pro Football Brasil. He has a total 13 years of experience working in American Football, and playing quarterback at an amateur level in Brazil has given him a unique perspective of the game.

Henrique follows the Philadelphia Eagles closely due to Michael Vick's historic performance on MNF against the Washington Commanders in 2010. His all-time favorite player is Ed Reed; he believes that Reed is the greatest safety to ever play the game. Bill Belichick gets the nod as Henrique's favorite coach for coaching the Patriots to glory over two decades.

If Henrique were to be able to go back in time and watch one game, it would be Super Bowl XLIX, where the Patriots and the Seahawks played a complete, back-and-forth game that concluded with one of the biggest talking points in NFL history.

Technical deep dives are Henrique’s specialty, and he ensures never to use misleading words in his articles, since he himself consumes a lot of information off the web. He has had the privilege of interviewing Cairo Santos, Lamar Jackson, Jim Harbaugh, Sean McDermott, Bruce Arians, Matt LaFleur, among others.

Aside from football, Henrique likes to play poker and Counter-Strike.

Edited by Bhargav
