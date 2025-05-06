"She's Barbie and he's just Ken" - NFL fans adore Russell Wilson, wife Ciara's "stunning" outfit at Met Gala 2025 

NFL fans were left in awe as Russell Wilson and his wife, American singer-songwriter Ciara, graced the red carpet at the 2025 Met Gala in New York City on Monday. This year's theme for the fashion event was "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," and the NFL couple glammed up the red carpet in their matching outfits.

Ciara wore a black and white dress. She styled it with matching earrings and walked the red carpet holding her husband's hand. Wilson, on the other hand, wore a white shirt and paired that with a black blazer, bow tie and sunglasses. The Met Gala's official Instagram account shared the couple's pictures.

Fans soon shared their reactions to the post and praised the singer:

"Wow she is stunning," one fan said.

"she's Barbie and he's just ..Ken," another fan wrote.

Here are some more reactions from fans online:

"SHE ATE," one fan commented.

"Stunning," another fan said.

"WOW," one fan added.

"Idc love them," another fan said.

NFL fans adore Russell Wilson, wife Ciara's "stunning" outfit at the Met Gala 2025/@metgalaofficial

Russell Wilson's wife Ciara launches Mother's Day campaign with daughter

Wilson's wife, Ciara, collaborated with Chanel to launch a Mother's Day campaign featuring her daughter Sienna. She shared a glimpse of the campaign on her Instagram account by posting a few pictures.

In the caption, she expressed her gratitude for the collaboration:

"Me and my baby girl Sienna for @ChanelOfficial Mothers Day campaign. So grateful for special moments like this. Proud Mommy."

Ciara even reflected on the campaign in one of her interviews with Harper Bazaar and talked about her kids and how they helped her "master her patience."

"My children have really helped me with mastering my patience, because with children, anything goes! You can have the most smooth day and then all of a sudden it goes haywire, and the best way to react is with patience, grace, and love! I really work hard at that approach," Ciara said.

Ciara, a proud mother of four, shares three children — daughter Sienna, daughter Amora and son Win Harrison — with Russell Wilson. Her eldest son, Future Zahir, is from her previous relationship with rapper Future.

