Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has had a big year, as he married actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld in May after winning the MVP award in February. In Thursday’s interview with ESPN’s Marty Smith, Allen talked about how Steinfeld’s presence in his life has helped him see just beyond the football field.At one point in the interview, he said:“Maybe that I am more than a football player. My whole dream as a kid, you know, has been to be in this position, and I've never thought of anything outside of that or beyond that. But there is life afterward as well. … What really matters in life, how you treat others. Again, just try to be as good as the person I can be I guess”Statistically, Allen has thrown for 1,397 yards, with a 68.5% completion rate, 11 touchdowns and four interceptions through six games this season. However, in recent games, he has had a hard time with turnovers, including two interceptions in the Week 6 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. The Bills are currently on a two-game losing streak, which caused some fans on X to be critical about his comments.“Hailee is a mossad operative to distract him from bringing a chip to Buffalo,” a fan wrote.“The beginning of the end of a generational talent,” one fan said.“Kind of wish he wouldn't have been that vulnerable and honest. Gives me less hope for a Super Bowl,” another fan commented.More such comments followed.“Uhh...Just Win??” a fan wrote.“No one gives a f**k. We just care about him on the football field,” another fan commented.Many others, meanwhile, supported Josh Allen’s honesty and maturity.“I think this was a great interview of a maturing young man. I don’t get the begrudging of it. Why is it bad for him to think both parts of his life are great and fulfilling. And ideally compliment each other,” one fan said.Josh Allen took full responsibility for Falcons lossThe Buffalo Bills lost 24-14 to the Falcons in Atlanta on Monday. Now sitting at 4-2 heading into their bye week, the Bills have slipped behind the New England Patriots in the AFC East standings.Following the loss, Josh Allen addressed the team’s offensive deficiencies and took full responsibility.&quot;You can beat man-to-man with a perfectly thrown ball and a well-thrown ball and we have to take advantage of those opportunities,&quot; said Allen, who was sacked four times during the game. &quot;I’ve got to be better. Protections, IDs, movement in the pocket. Just gotta be better.&quot;Josh Allen finished the game with 180 passing yards, two touchdowns and the two interceptions.