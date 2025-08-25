"She’s ready to make this season allllllllllll about her": NFL fans react to Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany returning to Arrowhead

It is safe to say that Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, isn't the most popular personality among NFL fans. The former soccer player recently uploaded a picture on social media to state that she's returning to the Arrowhead for the Kansas City Chiefs' 2025 NFL season.

A fan uploaded a screenshot of Brittany's post on a subreddit called "r/BrittanyMatthewsSnark" on Reddit. The post got a host of reactions. Many have roasted Patrick Mahomes' partner, with some even stating that she will make the upcoming season all about herself. Check out some of the fan reactions below:

"No pregnancy and fresh off plastic surgery, she’s ready to make this season allllllllllll about her !!" a fan said.

"Why did I read that in her screaming, obnoxious voice," another fan said.

"God I hate that necklace she wears. What’s the brand. It probably costs 10k and it’s f*cking ugly," one fan said.

Check out some more fan reactions below:

"The entire fit looks like it’s sponsored by tjmaxx," a fan said.

"Someone tell her to go away," one fan said.

"She looks like a Baywatch extra," another fan said.

NFL analyst's wife takes a shot at Brittany for taking too much attention away from her husband Patrick Mahomes

The wife of Patrick Mahomes is a very well-known entity in the NFL world. All the fans who know the sport have more or less come across her antics every once in a while. Some even call her an attention seeker who steals the spotlight away from the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback.

In a video uploaded by NFL analyst Skip Bayless on Friday, his wife, Ernestine, took a shot at Brittany for the same.

"And then we go into the Mahomes thing with the wife, and it’s like, this is bigger than football," Ernestine said. "It really is, now the focus is more on them, as opposed to football,” she said referring to Brittany Mahomes’ public presence."

On the football side, Patrick Mahomes is preparing for the upcoming season. After a decent preseason, the Kansas City Chiefs will travel to São Paulo, Brazil, to face the Los Angeles Rams. It will be interesting to see which team emerges victorious on foreign soil.

