  • Skip Bayless’ wife Ernestine takes shot at Brittany Mahomes for allegedly overshadowing husband Patrick's greatness

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Aug 24, 2025 23:44 GMT
Skip Bayless&rsquo; wife Ernestine accuses Brittany Mahomes of overshadowing husband Patrick
Skip Bayless’s wife, Ernestine Sclafani Bayless, has caused a stir after saying that Brittany Mahomes takes too much attention away from her husband, Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

In a video posted Friday on X by Skip Bayless, Ernestine said that people focus more on NFL players’ wives and partners than on the football games.

“And then we go into the Mahomes thing with the wife, and it’s like, this is bigger than football. It really is, now the focus is more on them, as opposed to football,” she said referring to Brittany Mahomes’ public presence.
The comments came while she was talking with her husband, Skip. He mentioned Taylor Swift and her return on the “New Heights” podcast with Travis and Jason Kelce, noting the significant role she plays in NFL discussions. Ernestine took the point further and added her thoughts.

“I don’t know why this keeps going,” Mrs. Bayless added. "Why does it have to become so overblown? It’s not as though she’s the first celebrity dating an athlete.”
Brittany Mahomes is extremely devoted to supporting Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. She was spotted at the Chiefs’ playoff game vs. the Houston Texans on January 18, 2025, just six days after giving birth to their third child, Golden Raye Mahomes.

Patrick even joked about securing the No. 1 seed so they could have their baby during the bye week.

Brittany Mahomes is a celebrity in her own right, apart from just being Patrick Mahomes' wife. She played collegiate soccer at UT-Tyler, where she set multiple records and earned All-East Texas honors. In 2017, she signed with Icelandic club Afturelding/Fram.

Today, she’s a founding co-owner of the Kansas City Current, a National Women’s Soccer League team. Additionally, Brittany launched Brittany Lynne Fitness, a personal training brand. Furthermore, she and Patrick co-run the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation, which, of late, awarded $150,000 in scholarships to high school seniors across three states.

Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany Mahomes graced the 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover

Brittany Mahomes joined the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover as a 2024 Rookie, part of SI’s 60th anniversary edition. She was photographed in San Pedro Ambergris Caye, Belize, modeling a red Mugler one-piece with cutouts.

Brittany described the experience as “humbling” and “still in disbelief,” saying,

“As a girl from Tyler, Texas, who only really knew sports, never in a million years did I think I’d be in [the SI Swimsuit Issue]”

Later, Patrick Mahomes threw a private dinner in Las Vegas to celebrate her cover, which was complete with custom espresso martinis and a tomahawk steak branded with his name and the Chiefs logo.

Oindrila Chowdhury

