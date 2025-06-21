“She’s so small next to him”: NFL fans react as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce step out for NYC date night

  • home icon
By Sanu Abraham
Published Jun 21, 2025 17:25 GMT
AFC Championship Game: Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Getty
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made waves on Friday night as they stepped out for a date in Manhattan’s Little Italy. This is their first high-profile outing in weeks. The Swifties and NFL fans alike took to social media to weigh in

The pair was spotted exiting Torrisi, a well-known downtown Italian restaurant tucked inside the historic Puck Building. A short fan-filmed clip posted to X captured Swift and Kelce leaving the venue and walking hand-in-hand toward their waiting vehicle

While Swift stunned in a pastel-toned outfit with ballet-inspired flair, Travis Kelce kept things casual in all-white athletic wear.

Fans immediately started reacting on X.

"She's so small next to him even tho she's 5'9," commented one fan.
"Gorgeous and perfect," wrote another.
Another fan commented, "Wow, perfect couple"*

More fans reacted to the news.

"They look so good omfg," wrote one fan.
"Must most couples need to hold hands every time they go out? So annoying," added one fan.
"She's not very good at walking in those particular kind of heels, is she lol," wrote another.
Over the past few months, Swift and Travis Kelce have kept things low-key. They recently attended Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final in Florida, and they also made a low-profile visit to a friend’s wedding in Tennessee. Kelce reportedly spent part of the offseason in Florida, where the couple enjoyed some downtime away from paparazzi lenses.

Taylor Swift plans increased NFL game attendance as Travis Kelce confirms return for final contract year

NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Edmonton Oilers at Florida Panthers - Source: Imagn
The couple’s date night comes at a transitional time for both stars. Swift, who recently regained full ownership of her master recordings, has been relatively under the radar in 2025 after wrapping up her globe-spanning Eras Tour.

Travis Kelce, meanwhile, just wrapped the Kansas City Chiefs’ minicamp earlier this week. Following a disappointing Super Bowl loss to the Eagles in February, the veteran tight end has been facing questions about his football future.

While rumours swirled over potential retirement, Kelce affirmed his return for the 2025 season.

Swift’s appearance in New York follows what sources close to the singer have described as an intentional retreat from the spotlight. According to Us Weekly, the couple’s reduced public appearances are a response to the overwhelming attention they received in 2024. This is when Swift’s presence at Chiefs games dominated media cycles.

Swift’s schedule has cleared dramatically since her tour ended last December, and reports suggest she plans to attend more NFL games in the fall. A source told People recently that she's looking forward to cheering Travis Kelce on from the stands more regularly.

Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.

Edited by Victor R. Lopez M.
