Today is Valentine's Day, and also the same day Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs get to celebrate their Super Bowl victory. They are holding their victory parade today and it's been a memorable one so far to say the least.

In the midst of the Chiefs celebration, Kelce's mother Donna was seen being sweet on the day of the year to spread love. At a certain point during the parade, Donna was seen handing out roses to fans in attendance.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NFL fans react to Donna Kelce handing out flowers during the Chiefs Super Bowl parade on Valentine's Day

Everyone couldn't help but think what Donna Kelce was doing at the Super Bowl was cute.

Many called her sweet, while others dubbed her a queen. It's safe to say the football community enjoys seeing Donna Kelce as she delivered another heartwarming moment between her and fans yet again.

Here's how fans reacted on social media:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Can the Kansas City Chiefs three-peat?

Kansas City Chiefs Victory Parade

Could the Kansas City Chiefs win a third-straight Super Bowl next year?

After beating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime in Super Bowl LVIII, the Chiefs will look to win a third-straight Super Bowl next season. The Chiefs won their second Super Bowl in back-to-back seasons, and have won three in the last five seasons. Cemeting themselves as a dynasty in the process.

As long as the Chiefs are coached by Andy Reid and have Patrick Mahomes at quarterback, the Chiefs will be contenders.

The Chiefs became the first time since the New England Patriots to repeat as Super Bowl champions. A that hadn't been accomplish in 19 years. While it's been done in the NBA, MLB, and NHL, no NFL team has ever three-peated as Super Bowl champions.

The Chiefs currently have $24 million in cap space, and have a number of key free agents this offseason. Among those includes Chris Jones, L'Jarius Snead Donovan Smith, Drue Tranquil, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Wilie Gay Jr., and Jerick McKinnon.

With the AFC being very competitive but not having a clear-cut dominant No. 1 team, the Chiefs could make a run for another Super Bowl.