"She used Travis Kelce": Fans stir controversy over Taylor Swift's Time's Person of the Year selection

Taylor Swift's selection as Time's 2023 Person of the Year has caused a stir. While her Eras Tour catapulted her towards success while making her a billionaire, Swift also made ample noise for dating Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce.

The new NFL power couple has been at the forefront of most news, with many chiming in with their views.

A few fans had a bone to pick with Swift being named Time's POTY. Some reactions were catered to Kelce, saying how Swift used Travis Kelce for her own gain.

"I'm throwing up. She used Travis Kelce to save her failing music career and the media fell for it. Unreal," one user wrote.

Some users and fans called their relationship fake, accusing Taylor Swift of doing so for media play.

Travis Kelce has yet to react to Swift's Time magazine honor.

She attended the Chiefs' 27-19 loss at the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, jetting back home in her $40 million plane a day later.

Taylor Swift finally broke her silence on budding relationship with Travis Kelce

Since Taylor Swift's maiden appearance at a Chiefs game on Sept. 24, Travis Kelce has been the one to address their relationship and surrounding rumors.

In fact, even Kelce's parents, Donna and Ed, have spoken about their son's new relationship.

Swift, however, finally opened up about the relationship while speaking to Time. Apparently, they began dating after Kelce mentioned her on the "New Heights" podcast, spending some special, private time together before announcing their relationship to the world.

"So, we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other," Swift said. "By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game. We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

With the 2023 season continuing and Swift's Eras Tour picking up its overseas leg, one can only expect for more public appearances by the couple.