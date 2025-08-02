"She wound up having a baby 8 months after": Rob Parker sides with Tom Brady calling out "selfish" Giselle Bündchen for ending marriage with NFL GOAT

Even though it has been more than two years since Tom Brady divorced his ex-wife, Giselle Bündchen, their relationship has remained a hot topic among fans. Shortly after Brady's recent statement on his fatherhood journey, the ex-NFL quarterback's relationship with Bundchen was once again brought into mainstream attention.

Ad

On Friday, NFL analyst Rob Parker criticized the Brazilian supermodel's decision to end her marriage with the New England Patriots' Hall of Famer. During "The Odd Couple" radio show, Parker called out Bündchen as "selfish" for parting ways with Brady.

"I think she was totally selfish," Parker said [02:20]. "I'm with Tom Brady. I don't think they're mutually exclusive, that you could only have one or the other. There are anchor men who worked 40 years, who had to work till six o'clock and eleven for their family and do what they had to do."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Moving forward, Parker suggested that Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen had other issues in their marriage, which they kept private. The NFL analyst said that Brady's decision to unretire for two more seasons with the Buccaneers can't solely be blamed for their broken marriage.

“And that's not why they broke up over - one more year of football," Parker added. "They had other issues. She wound up having a baby, like 8 months after they broke up."

Ad

Tom Brady opened up about influence of his football career in becoming a 'great father'

Tom Brady has been open about his fatherhood journey with fans through social media and his "199" newsletter. On Tuesday's edition of his newsletter, Brady talked about how his NFL career indirectly inspired his journey to achieve the title of "great father" to his kids.

Ad

"Being a great football player didn’t make me a great dad," Brady said via TomBrady.com. "But how I became a great player certainly had an impact — from showing up day in and day out, to doing whatever it took to get better, be successful, be a role model, and to provide."

Just like Brady, his son Jack has also been noted to have followed the QB's footsteps to Michigan. Last week, the NFL legend shared a quick glimpse of Jack's basketball practice on his Instagram story, in which the Michigan men's basketball team was also tagged, hinting at his future sports career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shanu Singh A writer with a goal to provide readers with the latest and updated news from the world of NFL entertainment. Know More

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.