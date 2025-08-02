  • home icon
"She wound up having a baby 8 months after": Rob Parker sides with Tom Brady calling out "selfish" Giselle Bündchen for ending marriage with NFL GOAT

By Shanu Singh
Published Aug 02, 2025 18:29 GMT
Rob Parker sides with Tom Brady calling out &quot;selfish&quot; Giselle B&uuml;ndchen for ending marriage with NFL GOAT (Image Credit: GETTY)
Rob Parker sides with Tom Brady calling out "selfish" Giselle Bündchen for ending marriage with NFL GOAT (Image Credit: GETTY)

Even though it has been more than two years since Tom Brady divorced his ex-wife, Giselle Bündchen, their relationship has remained a hot topic among fans. Shortly after Brady's recent statement on his fatherhood journey, the ex-NFL quarterback's relationship with Bundchen was once again brought into mainstream attention.

On Friday, NFL analyst Rob Parker criticized the Brazilian supermodel's decision to end her marriage with the New England Patriots' Hall of Famer. During "The Odd Couple" radio show, Parker called out Bündchen as "selfish" for parting ways with Brady.

"I think she was totally selfish," Parker said [02:20]. "I'm with Tom Brady. I don't think they're mutually exclusive, that you could only have one or the other. There are anchor men who worked 40 years, who had to work till six o'clock and eleven for their family and do what they had to do."
youtube-cover
Moving forward, Parker suggested that Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen had other issues in their marriage, which they kept private. The NFL analyst said that Brady's decision to unretire for two more seasons with the Buccaneers can't solely be blamed for their broken marriage.

“And that's not why they broke up over - one more year of football," Parker added. "They had other issues. She wound up having a baby, like 8 months after they broke up."
Tom Brady opened up about influence of his football career in becoming a 'great father'

Tom Brady has been open about his fatherhood journey with fans through social media and his "199" newsletter. On Tuesday's edition of his newsletter, Brady talked about how his NFL career indirectly inspired his journey to achieve the title of "great father" to his kids.

"Being a great football player didn’t make me a great dad," Brady said via TomBrady.com. "But how I became a great player certainly had an impact — from showing up day in and day out, to doing whatever it took to get better, be successful, be a role model, and to provide."

Just like Brady, his son Jack has also been noted to have followed the QB's footsteps to Michigan. Last week, the NFL legend shared a quick glimpse of Jack's basketball practice on his Instagram story, in which the Michigan men's basketball team was also tagged, hinting at his future sports career.

Quick Links

Edited by William Paul
