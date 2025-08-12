"Shedeur Sanders should be their backup": Nick Wright has blunt assessment of Coach Prime's son as Browns QB1 battle heats up

Shedeur Sanders’ rapid rise in Cleveland’s quarterback room has caught the attention of Fox Sports commentator Nick Wright. He believes the rookie has shown enough to warrant a bump up the depth chart.

Speaking on Fox’s 'First Things First' on Tuesday, Wright said Sanders’ strong preseason debut, paired with injury setbacks for two of his teammates, makes him a legitimate option to serve as Joe Flacco’s primary backup.

"I right now have seen enough that I am comfortable saying if they were to play a game that mattered tomorrow, he should be their backup," Wright said.

First Things First @FTFonFS1 “If they were to play a game that mattered tomorrow, he should be their backup… The only fair reading of it is: Gabriel is now the one chasing.” @getnickwright reacts to Shedeur Sanders’ debut:

Wright pointed to the absence of Kenny Pickett, who is recovering from an injury and the uneven camp performance of fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel as reasons Sanders could be elevated.

He added that the former Colorado standout carried himself with poise in his first live NFL action which came Friday in Cleveland’s 30-10 win over Carolina.

Shedeur Sanders completed 14 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns in the game. He also rushed for 19 yards on four attempts.

Nick Wright previously outlined a trade scenario before Shedeur Sanders' breakout game

What’s Wright? with Nick Wright @WhatsWrightShow "If I'm Shedeur I am hoping beyond hope that I look decent and the Los Angeles Rams call the Browns" @getnickwright says Shedeur Sanders' dream scenario is to wind up with Sean McVay in LA

Nick Wright’s comments mark a shift from his earlier view of the best path forward for Shedeur Sanders.

Just days before the Panthers game, he had floated the idea of the Browns trading the rookie to the Los Angeles Rams. He cited the team’s injury concerns with Matthew Stafford and Jimmy Garoppolo.

"A best-case scenario for Shedeur. If I'm Shedeur, I am hoping beyond hope, I get three quarters, that I look decent and the Los Angeles Rams call the Browns. So, I can be their third-string quarterback because the Rams' story right now is Matt Stafford's got a bad back. That is really concerning and their backup quarterback, while a fine backup quarterback, has his own injury concerns, which is Jimmy Garoppolo," Wright said.

Instead, Shedeur Sanders’ debut has strengthened his case in Cleveland, though head coach Kevin Stefanski has been careful not to declare any changes to the pecking order.

The Browns still list Sanders as their fourth quarterback, behind Flacco, Pickett and Gabriel. Stefanski has emphasized the team’s focus on development over immediate competition.

Both Pickett and Gabriel are working toward full participation with Gabriel expected back sooner.

In the meantime, Sanders is set to receive significant work in Cleveland’s next preseason game against Philadelphia.

