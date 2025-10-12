  • home icon
  "Shedeur Sanders can't be this bad": NFL fans react as Dillon Gabriel hits Isaiah Bond on head with inaccurate pass amid Browns 23-9 loss to Steelers

By Nishant
Modified Oct 12, 2025 21:09 GMT
Los Angeles Rams v Cleveland Browns - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: Getty
LA Rams vs. Cleveland Browns - NFL Preseason 2025 (image credit: getty)

Shedeur Sanders chants got louder as Cleveland suffered back-to-back losses with Dillon Gabriel at the helm. The Browns' quarterback room has seen a major shakeup in the past two weeks. Kevin Stefanski benched Joe Flacco after a 1-3 start, but the team suffered another loss to Minnesota in Week 5.

Flacco was traded to the Cincinnati Bengals on Tuesday, promoting Sanders to QB2. Fans urged Cleveland on Sunday to play the former Colorado Buffaloes star. It came after Gabriel's pass hit Isiah Bond on the head when the wide receiver was crossing a route inside the five.

A fan posted the clip on X.

"Dillon Gabriel to Isaiah Bond. #Browns," the fan tweeted.

Fans shared their reactions in the comments section.

"Shedeur can’t be this bad… right?" a fan wrote.
"Shedeur's actually more like a wild card, right?" another fan wrote.
"Lmfaooo dude is trash start shedeur for f**ks sake," one fan said.

However, some defended Gabriel, blaming Bond for the blunder.

"Thats a perfect ball? Gabriel has not done anything wrong today stop glazing Sheduke Sanders," one fan commented.
"So in tackle football, Katie, if a ball hits a receiver in the head that is an embarrassing thing for the receiver. That means he is a hot read and should be expecting the ball quick. That player was NFL wide open," another fan said.
"Shedeur's struggles are actually pretty common in rookie seasons," a fan tweeted.
Sanders dropped to the fifth round after entering the 2025 NFL draft as a consensus top three pick. Upon his arrival, he was Cleveland's fourth-string quarterback. The Browns sent Kenny Pickett to the Raiders and Flacco to the Bengals, handing the No. 144 pick the backup role.

It will be interesting to see if he'll start in Week 7 against the Miami Dolphins.

Dillon Gabriel fails to clinch his first victory as a starter

The Browns have a 1-5 record despite making changes to the offensive unit. The Steelers scored three field goals in the first half while allowing only one to take a 9-3 lead at halftime. Aaron Rodgers threw the first touchdown in the third quarter, extending Pittsburgh's lead to 13. Dillon Gabriel's team had to settle for another field goal in the third quarter.

Rodgers recorded his second touchdown just seconds into the fourth quarter, while Cleveland scored another field goal five minutes later. It turned out to be the game's final scoring play.

The Steelers defeated the Browns 23-9 for their third consecutive victory. Gabriel went 29 of 52 for 221 yards. He will look to get his first NFL career win versus the Dolphins on Oct. 19.

Nishant

Nishant

Twitter icon

Nishant is a Delhi-based journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in High School Sports. He graduated in Mathematical Sciences and is pursuing a Masters in Operational Research at Delhi University.

With his educational background and over four years of experience, Nishant likes to be precise with information. He is passionate about cricket, football, basketball, and chess, often writing about events and game analysis.

His favorite team is the Michigan Wolverines, and he thoroughly enjoyed their unbeaten season and championship win, especially when it culminated in Jim Harbaugh fulfilling his promise of getting a tattoo.

When he is not working or watching sports, Nishant likes to play football and write poetry. Wrapping everything in humor with relatable memes and defending his heart out on the football field is why he gets up every day.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
