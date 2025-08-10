“Shedeur Sanders is better” - NFL fans react to Cam Ward’s sluggish performance in preseason debut vs. Bucs

Cam Ward is supposed to be the savior of the Tennessee Titans - the "chosen one" who will return the recently-struggling franchise to contention. But if his performance on Saturday is any indication, he will need to take quite some time before fulfilling that mission.

Ad

The 2025 first overall pick struggled greatly at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, covering a paltry 67 yards on five completions - all of them during the same drive - as his team lost 7-29:

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Cam Ward’s NFL preseason debut tonight in Tampa: 🏈5-of-8 completions, all completions coming on the second drive 🏈67 passing yards 🏈89.1 rating 🏈Led 65-yard touchdown drive

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

There was much condemnation in the aftermath:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Blake🏀 @Schobeyy @AdamSchefter Shedeur is better

Ad

"Should’ve been picked off on the 2nd drive DB just dropped it," one bemoaned.

"He’s not that good just played a really bad team," another insisted.

"Don’t forget the 3 and out," one reminded.

"He wasn’t very good at all," another concluded.

The Titans' only touchdown came courtesy of primary running back Tony Pollard - during the drive that saw all Ward's completions.

Ad

The Buccaneers, meanwhile, were led by Owen Wright, who carried the ball 18 times for 87 yards and a touchdown. Sean Tucker also scored on a run, while Roman Parodie had a pick-six in the final minute of the game.

The top receiver between both sides was Ryan Miller, who caught six receptions for 66 yards for the hosts.

Fellow rookie projected to be a favorite target for Cam Ward as first overall pick takes reins at Titans

The arsenal that Cam Ward will be working with as a rookie is decent by the standards of a rebuilding team. Calvin Ridley has been a surprise thousand-yarder in the last two seasons, while Tyler Lockett is looking for a fresh start after a decade with the Seattle Seahawks.

Ad

And for Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox, a fellow freshman will prove himself a draft steal and become another key receiving piece - fourth-rounder Elic Ayomanor, whom he foresees eventually surpassing presumed starter Van Jefferson:

"Ayomanor appears to have a lot more to offer than measurables. He was recently spotted using his athleticism and route skills to shine in joint practices with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers... He appears likely to become one of Cam Ward's favorite targets at some point during the upcoming campaign."

The Titans remain in the NFC South to visit the Atlanta Falcons on Friday, August 15. Kickoff will be at 6 pm CT on WKRN.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Andre Castillo Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.



Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.



If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.



Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.



Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling. Know More

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fans! Check out the latest Tampa Bay Schedule and dive into the Tampa Bay Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.