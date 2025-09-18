Shedeur Sanders’ delay to Browns QB1 role linked to Baker Mayfield’s rough time in dysfunctional regime by NFL insider

Shedeur Sanders' hopes of becoming the Cleveland Browns quarterback are still slim. After two games into the regular season, Joe Flacco has led the team to two losses against divisional rivals. Despite this, the Browns are still committed to their veteran quarterback.There is a belief that the main reason why Sanders was not given the QB1 spot to begin with (and may never get the opportunity) is not down to his abilities, bit the overall dysfunction of the Browns. This is nothing newOn Thursday, NFL insider Mary Kay Calbot gave a interview to local radio in Cleveland, where she compared the current situation with Sanders to how the Browns treated Baker Mayfield.&quot;No, no, you certainly cannot blame the Browns on this, but Baker landed in Cleveland in the most dysfunctional period in Cleveland Browns history, so that certainly didn't help. When you have a rookie quarterback, you have to develop them with every ounce of professionalism and whatever else they need throughout their entire career, off the field, on the field. I've seen rookie young quarterbacks come in here, and you just know that they're not okay from just a mental standpoint. They're just not doing right. So I think that you have to be very, very careful about how you bring these young guys along. And Baker did not have that.&quot;The Browns drafted Baker Mayfield with the first pick of the 2018 NFL Draft. Throughout the first two seasons with the Browns, Baker was able to give the team a small improvement, but his performances were not anything out of the ordinary. Luckily, he would develop and take the Browns to the playoffs in his third season. However, once his left the Browns, Mayfield was able to become the strong quarterback that he is toda, leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to two consecutive postseason berths.With the arrival of Sanders (and Dillon Gabriel) to the Browns, they become the newest members of the ever growing list of quarterbacks the team have drafted. It is a list mostly of busts with Mayfair potentially being the exception to the rule.So, if Shedeur Sanders or Dillon Gabriel never gets their NFL moment, the Browns themselves (and their struggles to help foster young QB talent) will be a contributing factor as to why.Steve Harvey thinks Shedeur Sanders is going to either play or be tradedShedeur Sanders has received an endorsement from comedian Steve Harvey. On Thursday, the Family Feud host said the following about the current situation with the Browns at quarterback:&quot;So now, we're going to watch this Gabriel boy go out here and panic his a-- off soon as he get thrown in there with the wolves 'cause the real wolves come during the season. ... I am praying to God that Shedeur gets an opportunity to show what he can really do, and I think that would be probably the best thing for him. But, knowing the Cleveland Browns, they dumb a-- going to trade him. They going to trade him away 'cause you know quarterbacks ain't what we do.&quot;Harvey believes that if Sanders does not get an opportunity to play, the Browns are very likely to trade him. This is something that the team has done throughout their history to many of the young quarterbacks they have drafted. For many (like Baker Mayfield) this was the best thing for their careers, and have generally succeeded when given the chance away from Cleveland.