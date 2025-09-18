  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Shedeur Sanders’ delay to Browns QB1 role linked to Baker Mayfield’s rough time in dysfunctional regime by NFL insider

Shedeur Sanders’ delay to Browns QB1 role linked to Baker Mayfield’s rough time in dysfunctional regime by NFL insider

By Ben Tredinnick
Modified Sep 18, 2025 20:37 GMT
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens - Source: Imagn
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens - Source: Imagn

Shedeur Sanders' hopes of becoming the Cleveland Browns quarterback are still slim. After two games into the regular season, Joe Flacco has led the team to two losses against divisional rivals. Despite this, the Browns are still committed to their veteran quarterback.

Ad

There is a belief that the main reason why Sanders was not given the QB1 spot to begin with (and may never get the opportunity) is not down to his abilities, bit the overall dysfunction of the Browns. This is nothing new

On Thursday, NFL insider Mary Kay Calbot gave a interview to local radio in Cleveland, where she compared the current situation with Sanders to how the Browns treated Baker Mayfield.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"No, no, you certainly cannot blame the Browns on this, but Baker landed in Cleveland in the most dysfunctional period in Cleveland Browns history, so that certainly didn't help. When you have a rookie quarterback, you have to develop them with every ounce of professionalism and whatever else they need throughout their entire career, off the field, on the field. I've seen rookie young quarterbacks come in here, and you just know that they're not okay from just a mental standpoint. They're just not doing right. So I think that you have to be very, very careful about how you bring these young guys along. And Baker did not have that."
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

The Browns drafted Baker Mayfield with the first pick of the 2018 NFL Draft. Throughout the first two seasons with the Browns, Baker was able to give the team a small improvement, but his performances were not anything out of the ordinary. Luckily, he would develop and take the Browns to the playoffs in his third season. However, once his left the Browns, Mayfield was able to become the strong quarterback that he is toda, leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to two consecutive postseason berths.

Ad

With the arrival of Sanders (and Dillon Gabriel) to the Browns, they become the newest members of the ever growing list of quarterbacks the team have drafted. It is a list mostly of busts with Mayfair potentially being the exception to the rule.

So, if Shedeur Sanders or Dillon Gabriel never gets their NFL moment, the Browns themselves (and their struggles to help foster young QB talent) will be a contributing factor as to why.

Ad

Steve Harvey thinks Shedeur Sanders is going to either play or be traded

Shedeur Sanders has received an endorsement from comedian Steve Harvey. On Thursday, the Family Feud host said the following about the current situation with the Browns at quarterback:

"So now, we're going to watch this Gabriel boy go out here and panic his a-- off soon as he get thrown in there with the wolves 'cause the real wolves come during the season. ... I am praying to God that Shedeur gets an opportunity to show what he can really do, and I think that would be probably the best thing for him. But, knowing the Cleveland Browns, they dumb a-- going to trade him. They going to trade him away 'cause you know quarterbacks ain't what we do."

Harvey believes that if Sanders does not get an opportunity to play, the Browns are very likely to trade him. This is something that the team has done throughout their history to many of the young quarterbacks they have drafted. For many (like Baker Mayfield) this was the best thing for their careers, and have generally succeeded when given the chance away from Cleveland.

About the author
Ben Tredinnick

Ben Tredinnick

Twitter icon

Ben Tredinnick is a journalist who covers college football and the NFL at Sportskeeda who is currently studying for a masters in Data Science. His degree in Psychology has helped him gain an in-depth understanding of the minds of coaches.

Ben has been involved in sports writing since 2022 and covered the NFL previously. His strengths include providing in-depth profiles of athletes and coaches, with a particular focus on development, and looking at which teams could be in the hunt for today's college stars.

Ben enjoys following college sports more than the NBA or NFL because there is more variation in terms of playstyles. The tournaments are often more competitive than the major leagues, and due to the constant turnover of players, there are rarely any "superteams" in college sports.

He prioritizes research, looks at multiple sources and publications to make sure he gets the full picture of the story before writing. He tries not to write from a one-sided perspective to allow the reader to be able to make their mind up on their own.

A Texas Longhorns fan, as well as a massive New York Giants fan, some of his favorite college players of all time are Arch Manning, Tim Tebow and Reggie Bush.

When he is not working, Ben enjoys watching films (especially Godzilla) and spending time with his cat.

Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Ben Tredinnick
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications