Shedeur Sanders delivers bold message for Browns fans: "They just want something to hope for"

In recent comments, Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders acknowledged the city's long-standing hunger for football success.
Sanders, son of NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders and former Colorado quarterback, joined the Browns as the 144th overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft. He fell to the fifth round after being projected as a potential first-rounder.
In a video interview snippet posted by GUCCE on Monday, Sanders responded to a question about the reception from Browns fans since joining the team.
"They've been it been extremely well. I would say, I understand really, I feel like the Browns fans, they just want something to hope for, and they've been wanting it so long and long. So finally, you know, I'm here to change that. I'm here to, you know, actually give what they want," said Sanders.
The franchise hasn't had a Pro Bowl quarterback since Derek Anderson in 2007. Current starter Deshaun Watson is expected to miss significant time in 2025 with a right Achilles injury. This situation creates an opening for Sanders despite his draft position.
Shedeur Sanders embraces heavy expectations
The rookie quarterback has demonstrated remarkable self-assurance despite his unexpected slide in the draft.
After being selected 144th overall, Shedeur Sanders stated as per ESPN, "I'm a Sanders, so it's always going to be expectations regardless of what pick I am."
He joins a quarterback room that includes veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett, along with fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel, who was selected 50 picks earlier in the third round.
Sanders faces tough historical odds as he competes for the starting role. According to ESPN Research, only four quarterbacks in the common draft era (since 1967) selected in the fifth round or later have started in their team's season opener as rookies. The most recent quarterback to earn a Week 1 starting job as a rookie after being drafted on Day 3 was Dak Prescott in 2016.
Browns general manager, Andrew Berry, has shown faith in Shedeur Sanders' potential to outperform expectations.
"We view him as a highly accurate pocket passer," Berry said. "He does a really good job of protecting the ball. He has enough of the physical characteristics, whether it's arm strength or mobility."
The quarterback's college statistics support this assessment. In his final college season, Shedeur Sanders ranked first in completion percentage (74%) and had the third-lowest off-target rate (6.5%) in the FBS. Even on deeper passes traveling at least 10 air yards, Sanders completed 54% of his attempts, ranking ninth nationally.
