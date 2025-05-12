Shedeur Sanders delivers bold message for Browns fans: "They just want something to hope for"

In recent comments, Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders acknowledged the city's long-standing hunger for football success.

Ad

Sanders, son of NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders and former Colorado quarterback, joined the Browns as the 144th overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft. He fell to the fifth round after being projected as a potential first-rounder.

In a video interview snippet posted by GUCCE on Monday, Sanders responded to a question about the reception from Browns fans since joining the team.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"They've been it been extremely well. I would say, I understand really, I feel like the Browns fans, they just want something to hope for, and they've been wanting it so long and long. So finally, you know, I'm here to change that. I'm here to, you know, actually give what they want," said Sanders.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

The franchise hasn't had a Pro Bowl quarterback since Derek Anderson in 2007. Current starter Deshaun Watson is expected to miss significant time in 2025 with a right Achilles injury. This situation creates an opening for Sanders despite his draft position.

Shedeur Sanders embraces heavy expectations

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal - Source: Imagn

The rookie quarterback has demonstrated remarkable self-assurance despite his unexpected slide in the draft.

Ad

After being selected 144th overall, Shedeur Sanders stated as per ESPN, "I'm a Sanders, so it's always going to be expectations regardless of what pick I am."

He joins a quarterback room that includes veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett, along with fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel, who was selected 50 picks earlier in the third round.

Sanders faces tough historical odds as he competes for the starting role. According to ESPN Research, only four quarterbacks in the common draft era (since 1967) selected in the fifth round or later have started in their team's season opener as rookies. The most recent quarterback to earn a Week 1 starting job as a rookie after being drafted on Day 3 was Dak Prescott in 2016.

Ad

Browns general manager, Andrew Berry, has shown faith in Shedeur Sanders' potential to outperform expectations.

"We view him as a highly accurate pocket passer," Berry said. "He does a really good job of protecting the ball. He has enough of the physical characteristics, whether it's arm strength or mobility."

The quarterback's college statistics support this assessment. In his final college season, Shedeur Sanders ranked first in completion percentage (74%) and had the third-lowest off-target rate (6.5%) in the FBS. Even on deeper passes traveling at least 10 air yards, Sanders completed 54% of his attempts, ranking ninth nationally.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.