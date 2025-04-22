Shedeur Sanders' draft stock hits new rock bottom as Coach Prime's son gets reality check in latest mock

Shedeur Sanders was once seen as one of the top two quarterback prospects in this week's Draft. Now, he might be snubbed out of the first round entirely, per Chris Simms.
On Monday, the former quarterback-turned-NBC analyst published his latest mock draft. Cam Ward, Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter are the first three players off the board. But the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New Orleans Saints, both of whom need quarterbacks for differing reasons, pass up on the Colorado product and son of Hall of Famer, Deion Sanders:
"I don’t hear a consensus QB2. If teams see Shedeur, Dart, Shough all in the same Round 2 tier, will they trade a future 1st to move up for one of them? (thinking emoji)"
CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones sees the same scenario happening after almost two years of scouting and film study. Meanwhile, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer refuses to fully buy into the notion for now:
"I’ve had a couple guys say to me that the only way Sanders will go in the first round is if an owner gets involved. I don’t believe that, but the idea does illustrate the complexity of Sanders’s situation."
Shedeur Sanders "built for this" amidst pre-Draft criticism, says father Deion
Meanwhile, Shedeur Sanders' father, Deion, addressed the criticism his son had been receiving in the buildup to the Draft. Speaking during the Buffaloes' spring game on Saturday, he said:
“You’ve got to understand, when that last name is on your back, you’re going to be attacked and ridiculed by naysayers. But they are built for this.”
He continued by explaining the key difference between their respective generations when it came to hatedoms:
“They receive a lot more ignorance than I did. I received some, but we didn’t have the social media channels and all the things. I mean, I was a two-sport star at the time so you could imagine what it would have been like with all the hate and the naysayers.”
The 2025 NFL Draft will begin this Thursday at 8 PM ET. Coverage will mostly be on ESPN.
