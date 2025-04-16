Shedeur Sanders gets 100% real on pressure of protecting family name amid intense scrutiny heading into 2025 draft 

  • home icon
By Arnold
Modified Apr 16, 2025 11:44 GMT
Shedeur Sanders has been in the spotlight heading into this year's NFL draft. Being the youngest son of two-time Super Bowl winner Deion Sanders, Shedeur has been facing some scrutiny en route to his pro journey.

However, Shedeur has insisted that he wants to keep the Sanders' family name in high regard, while doing the best he can for the team that drafts him in the NFL.

"I come here strictly with a purpose, and that's to win," Shedeur said in an episode of his "2Legendary" podcast on Tuesday (13:08). "Because I got a lot of, of course, pressure on me and pressure on the franchise, you know, whoever makes that chance and drafts me. So, I gotta make sure I prove myself and those others right, and keep the family name in the most utmost respect."
Sanders recently visited the Pittsburgh Steelers' facility this week, with rumors suggesting that he could be drafted by Mike Tomlin's team this year. The Steelers, however, hold the No. 21 selection in the first round and Sanders is projected to be taken as a top-10 pick.

The Cleveland Browns, New York Giants and New Orleans Saints are also among the teams that reportedly have a vested interest in Sanders.

Shedeur Sanders was coached by his father Deion Sanders throughout his college career

Shedeur Sanders played his entire collegiate career under the guidance of his father, Deion. He began at Jackson State in 2021, where he played for two years.

In Dec. 2022, Colorado hired Deion and Shedeur followed suit in the transfer portal. The QB played two seasons with the Buffs before declaring for the draft.

In his final collegiate season, Shedeur racked up 4,134 passing yards with 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He scored four rushing touchdowns as well and was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year.

Following Shedeur's two years of service for the Buffs, Colorado plans to retire his No. 2 jersey during this year's spring football game.

Edited by Nadim El Kak
