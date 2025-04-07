Shedeur Sanders gets more bad news on Giants sweepstakes as NFL insider drops latest update before 2025 draft

For months, it seemed like Shedeur Sanders would go no lower than third in the 2025 NFL draft. The former Colorado Buffaloes star is touted as the second-best quarterback prospect in the draft, trailing only the potential top pick, Miami Hurricanes signal caller Cam Ward.

With the Cleveland Browns and the New York Giants, who hold the second and third pick in the draft, respectively, needing a new starter under center, the consensus was that one of them would pounce at the opportunity to take Sanders. The Giants especially have been linked heavily with the quarterback, and the young star even hinted that he was keen on joining the franchise.

However, Sanders' dream of being a top-five pick seemingly won't come true. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, New York will either pick the signal-caller's college teammate, Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, or Penn State Nittany Lions pass rusher Abdul Carter.

According to the insider, the Titans are leaning towards drafting Ward, while the Browns are enamored by the prospect of pairing Carter with Myles Garrett. New York was Sanders' final hope of hearing his name called in the top five picks, as neither the New England Patriots nor the Jacksonville Jaguars needed a new quarterback.

However, the Giants are seemingly pivoting toward picking Hunter or the former Penn State star, depending on whom Cleveland passes on.

Shedeur Sanders landing spots: How low could the QB drop?

If the Browns and the Giants pass on Shedeur Sanders, his next potential landing destination could be the Las Vegas Raiders, who own the sixth pick. They traded for former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith and gave them the keys to the offense but could pick the former Buffaloes star, keeping the future in mind.

If the Raiders decide to address another position of need with the sixth pick, the New Orleans Saints, who hold the ninth pick, are next in line to swoop in for Shedeur Sanders. Quarterback Derek Carr had an underwhelming campaign in 2023 and was limited to only 10 games last year.

If he starts the upcoming season poorly, the Saints could look to bench him. However, backup Spencer Rattler didn't impress much in his rookie season, which could prompt the Saints to spend their first-round pick on Sanders. If New Orleans also passes on the quarterback, the Pittsburgh Steelers at #21 would be the next realistic option for Sanders.

There's a good chance that if the Raiders, Saints and the Steelers pass on Shedeur Sanders, he could have to wait until the second round to hear his name called.

