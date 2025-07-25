“Shedeur Sanders gets cut by the Browns”: Deion Sanders’ son receives bad news about potential future from ex-NFL scout

The start of Shedeur Sanders' NFL journey has been rocky. The son of Deion Sanders was picked by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round in April. Despite signing a four-year deal with the franchise, the rookie will have to earn his keep.The Browns are not short of quarterbacks for the upcoming season. They have a stacked room featuring Deshaun Watson, Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillion Gabriel and Sanders. With many options at its disposal, the team can afford to make a few roster cuts. A former NFL scout believes Sanders will eventually end up receiving the short end of the stick.Former New York Jets Scout Daniel Kelly recently made a prediction about Sanders' future in Cleveland.&quot;As a former NFL Scout, I’m predicting Shedeur Sanders gets cut by the Browns on cutdown day Aug. 26 and clears waivers,&quot; Kelly tweeted on Friday.A veteran insider picked Dillion Gabriel over Shedeur SandersThe Cleveland Browns made some big moves in this year's NFL draft. Before selecting Shedeur Sanders, the franchise picked former Oregon Ducks star Dillion Gabriel in the third round.Amid the Browns' training camp, veteran football analyst Tom Izzo said that the team wants to see Gabriel start over Sanders.&quot;There are people still writing that the Browns have a four-man quarterback competition,&quot; Izzo said on Tuesday, via ESPN Cleveland. &quot;I don't believe it. I think (Kenny) Pickett has the chance first, (and) I think they want to see Dillon Gabriel sooner. Now where (Joe) Flacco fits in, I have no idea, and Shedeur (Sanders) is just going to ride the pines.&quot;They didn't give him a chance against the first team for a reason. I don't think they think Shedeur is ready yet, and that's why they didn't let him face the first team. Which I think is BS! I wanted to see him. If you're not good enough, then fine, let's see it, but at least give the kid a chance. Nope.&quot;Izzo also shared which four quarterbacks he believes the Browns will keep.&quot;Right now my top four is Pickett, Gabriel, Flacco and Sanders,&quot; Izzo said. &quot;That's how I think the Browns are viewing this.&quot;It will be interesting to see how Cleveland's quarterback situation pans out during the 2025 NFL season.