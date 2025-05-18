Shedeur Sanders gets surprise evaluation from legendary HOFer Kurt Warner

Shedeur Sanders' historic slide in the 2025 NFL draft will continue to be a topic of conversation heading into the upcoming season. Sanders is now in a quarterback room that has the most depth out of any other team in the league, but whether he gets an opportunity to start out of the gates remains to be seen.

This weekend, Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner made an appearance on "The Jim Rome Show." Rome asked Warner what his assessment of Shedeur Sanders is heading into his rookie season. Warner said that he believes Sanders is the most accurate quarterback in the draft and praised his footwork as well as his ability to make plays happen.

"My evaluation was, (Sanders was) the most accurate quarterback I've got in this draft. When he sets his feet, when he's comfortable in the pocket, he delivers the football, the ball goes where he wants it to go.

"There's a lot to like about Shedeur Sanders. Improvement. ... all of these guys coming out of the draft this year, I believe must improve if they're going to be great quarterbacks in the NFL.

"I really like Shedeur Sanders. He wasn't a fifth round prospect, in my opinion... I'm excited to see how this Cleveland quarterback room plays out."

Kurt Warner also said that Sanders was expected to lead his team to victory with the Colorado Buffaloes. Warner said in the NFL that won't be the case, Sanders will have other players to lean on to find success.

Shedeur Sanders joked he 'couldn't afford' to give Cam Ward his jersey

The 2025 NFL rookie class is in Los Angeles, California, this weekend, as part of the annual NFLPA Rookie Premiere event. During the weekend, rookies are given a crash course on the business side of playing in the National Football League. This includes partnering with licensing brands that are responsible for creating their custom merchandise.

During the event, first overall draft pick Cam Ward approached Shedeur Sanders and asked to swap jerseys. It was then that Sanders refused to swap, even after Ward tried convincing him otherwise. The Cleveland Browns quarterback then joked that he might need to sell his jersey for profit and stating that he is low on money.

"Nah. I gotta sell it, bro. I gotta have some type of money. S---, I'm already down," Sanders told Ward

Sanders' comments revolve around his NFL Draft slide. After many had predicted he would be selected in the first round, he wasn't selected until selection number 144. Meanwhile, Cam Ward was drafted first overall by the Tennessee Titans.

