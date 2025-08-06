  • home icon
  • “Shedeur Sanders gonna get traded”: NFL fans react as Browns bring back Tyler Huntley amid QB injury chaos in Cleveland 

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Aug 06, 2025 04:49 GMT
Huntley and SHedeur (Credits: SK inbuilt Iibrary)
Quarterbacks Tyler Huntley [L] and Shedeur Sanders [R] (Source: Imagn)

Shedeur Sanders had a concerning situation during last Saturday's training session at camp. The Cleveland Browns rookie dealt with arm soreness, but returned to training starting this Monday. Apart from him, the team is also dealing with hamstring injuries suffered by Kenny Pickett and 2025 third-round pick Dillon Gabriel.

Amid the chaos in the quarterback room, the Browns decided to bring in an extra pair of hands on the depth chart.

According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, the team is signing quarterback Tyler Huntley to the team. Last season, he spent some time with the Browns before being released in August 2024. He then spent some time with the Baltimore Ravens before joining the Miami Dolphins, where he made five appearances and recorded 829 yards and three passing TDs.

Fans reacted to the news of the Cleveland Browns signing Tyler Huntley on social media.

"Sanders gonna get traded," one fan commented.
"5 QBs and 2 spots. Will be interesting to see. I'm sure they keep at least 3, But some things have to shake out," another fan said.
"Shedeur is that bad?" one fan wrote.
"Shedeur Sanders is not making the team," another fan said.
"I like how Cleveland is the QB graveyard," one fan added.
"Browns are a complete joke. 4 QBs and now they're signing a 5th!" another fan commented.

With Huntley's signing, the Browns now have five active quarterbacks on the depth chart. While Joe Flacco is projected to become the starter, coach Kevin Stefanski has not yet made any official statement regarding the same.

Former NFL star shares his feelings about Shedeur Sanders

After the ex-Colorado star landed in the fourth spot on the Browns quarterback depth chart, ex-NFL star Robert Griffin III shared his thoughts on the situation.

In a tweet on X/Twitter, "RGIII" talked about how it's been a difficult journey for the quarterback and how he's persevering despite the odds:

"Shedeur Sanders is being set up to fail in Cleveland. But God's got him showing out even with limited reps."
Despite concerns about his future with the Browns, Coach Prime's son has been named as the starting quarterback for the team's first preseason game against the Carolina Panthers on Friday.

What do you make of the Cleveland Browns' quarterback situation? Who do you think will start under center in Week 1? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

