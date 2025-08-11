  • home icon
  "Shedeur Sanders got these folks in a panic" - NFL fans react as Deshaun Watson makes major progress in Achilles recovery journey

"Shedeur Sanders got these folks in a panic" - NFL fans react as Deshaun Watson makes major progress in Achilles recovery journey

By Sanu Abraham
Published Aug 11, 2025 19:45 GMT
Shedeur Sanders x Deshaun Watson collage (Imagn)
Shedeur Sanders x Deshaun Watson collage (Imagn)

After Shedeur Sanders' impressive NFL debut, Cleveland’s quarterback depth chart stirred more conversation Monday after Deshaun Watson shared Instagram clips of himself running.

It was Watson's first such activity since tearing his Achilles tendon late last year.

Watson’s rehab update came just three days after rookie Sanders threw two touchdowns in his preseason debut against the Carolina Panthers.

For many Browns fans, the timing was too perfect to ignore.

"I'm crine Shedeur got these folks in a panic," one user posted.
"Where does he fit in this Browns QB situation? Is he rehabbing to get released? Because you can't trade him and that contract at this point. Nobody's doing that!" another user wrote.
"Bro saw Shedeur play good and was like ight let's go," another added.

More fan reactions poured in.

"Run all the way back to Texas," one user posted.
"No one cares," another user wrote.
"Bro is out of there!!! Shedeur about to take over," another added.

Deshaun Watson has not played since December, when an Achilles injury ended his season. Early projections had him sidelined for the entire 2025 campaign, but the workout footage suggested his recovery could be ahead of schedule.

Watson has gone 9-10 as a starter in Cleveland, throwing 19 touchdowns and 12 interceptions since arriving via a blockbuster trade with Houston in 2022.

Browns owner Jimmy Haslam called the deal a “miss” earlier this year, citing the cost, three first-round picks and a fully guaranteed $230 million contract.

Shedeur Sanders impresses teammates as Kevin Stefanski sets quarterback timeline

NFL: Cleveland Browns at Carolina Panthers - Source: Imagn
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Carolina Panthers - Source: Imagn

While Deshaun Watson’s running videos grabbed attention, Shedeur Sanders remains the Browns’ preseason story.

The fifth-round pick began training camp behind Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel.

But injuries to Pickett and Gabriel created a window, and Sanders made the most of it by completing 14 of 23 passes for 138 yards against Carolina.

Teammates have noticed the rookie’s poise. Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy said Sanders is showing growth each week and handling the offense with confidence. He noted his ability to work through reads before finding open targets.

Coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed Monday that Gabriel was returning to team drills while Pickett remains limited with his hamstring issue.

Stefanski plans to announce the team’s starting quarterback after Saturday’s joint practice and preseason game in Philadelphia. Starters are expected to see the bulk of the action during practice, with reserves playing more in the game itself.

Stefanski said Shedeur Sanders’ game situations against Carolina, including a successful quarterback sneak on a short-yardage play, were valuable teaching moments.

