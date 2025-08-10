  • home icon
  "Shouldn't have passed on Shedeur Sanders SMH" - Dez Bryant slams Saints as Tyler Shough throws pick-six vs. Chargers

"Shouldn't have passed on Shedeur Sanders SMH" - Dez Bryant slams Saints as Tyler Shough throws pick-six vs. Chargers

By Orlando Silva
Modified Aug 10, 2025 22:56 GMT
NFL: New Orleans Saints Training Camp - Source: Imagn
"Shouldn't have passed on Shedeur Sanders SMH" - Dez Bryant slams Saints as Tyler Shough throws pick-six vs. Chargers (Credit: IMAGN)

Former Dallas Cowboys star Dez Bryant sent a message to the New Orleans Saints during Tyler Shough's preseason debut. Similarly to the New York Giants, Las Vegas Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers, the Saints passed up on Shedeur Sanders during the 2025 NFL Draft and instead went with Jaxson Dart, Cam Miller, Will Howard and Shough, respectively.

Bryant took issue with the NFC South franchise's decision on Sunday, when Shough had a rough afternoon against the LA Chargers. While Trey Lance showed that his career might not be done after all, Shough showed the flaws in his game, even with Spencer Rattler having a terrible game.

Former NFL star Robert Griffin III shared a video of Shough throwing a pick-six that resulted in the Chargers extending their lead to 15-3 at the start of the third quarter.

Dez Braynt reacted to the video with a short message to the Saints' front office, telling them that they made a mistake not picking Shedeur Sanders.

"Shouldn’t have passed on Sheduer Sanders.. smh," Bryant tweeted.
Halfway through the fourth quarter, at the time of writing, Tyler Shough has completed 15 of 22 pass attempts for 165 yards, one touchdown and that painful interception. He's been sacked twice while posting an 86.4 passer rating.

The Saints find themselves in a complicated position ahead of the 2025 season. Derek Carr's retirement worsened their quarterback crisis and not even their rookie playmaker looked like a good response to the void they now have under center.

Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener are also on the team's depth chart, but they don't look like an upgrade over Shough.

As for Shedeur Sanders, he had a strong debut on Friday night, sending the NFL world, including Dez Bryant, into a frenzy with his performance.

Dez Bryant said Shedeur Sanders "belongs" in the NFL

Shedeur Sanders made his NFL debut against the Carolina Panthers, another NFC South franchise trying to find its identity. The former Colorado Buffaloes star was all business against Bryce Young and Co., especially in the first half of the matchup.

After Sanders recorded 11 completions on 18 pass attempts for 103 yards and two touchdowns, Dez Bryant took to X and lauded his aura.

"SANDERS BELONG I LIKE HIS AURA!" he wrote.

Shedeur Sanders turned a lot of heads with that performance, and all the quarterbacks selected before him are seen with different eyes, as comparisons with Deion Sanders' son will continue to take place around the league.

