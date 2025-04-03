"Shedeur Sanders does not help him at all" - Ex-NFL scout says Brian Daboll would ditch Colorado QB to draft Travis Hunter

Will the New York Giants and head coach Brian Daboll select a quarterback such as Shedeur Sanders with the third overall pick or will they possibly use that pick on his teammate Travis Hunter? The Giants will have options to explore.

Ad

Holding the third pick and having many team needs, the Giants can go in many different directions with the third overall pick. The consensus seems to be that the Giants will select a player from the Colorado Buffaloes, whether it's the quarterback Sanders or the multi-position athlete Hunter.

With Daboll and General Manager Joe Schoen's jobs on the line this season, the Giants added veteran quarterback Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson in the offseason. Still, they could draft a quarterback.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Sports analyst Colin Cowherd, host of "The Herd," thinks drafting Shedeur Sanders won't help Daboll and Schoen keep their jobs and thinks the team should ditch that idea to draft Hunter.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

On Wednesday, Cowherd said via the "Colin Cowherd Podcast,"

"I think, if you look at the Giants, if you're Brian Daboll, people go, ‘Why would they sign both those two guys?’ Because Brian Daboll is coaching for his job. Shedeur Sanders does not help him at all in 2025. So, he can take two quarterbacks, let the cream rise out of the two and go back and forth. He would go all in on Travis Hunter."

Ad

"He would want players that help him win immediately. So, if you tell me they get Travis Hunter, and they're starting running back or starting tight end, or just another more explosive player, yeah, I mean, I think the Giants are just much more feasible.”

Ad

Why the New York Giants shouldn't select Shedeur Sanders with pick No. 3

Oklahoma State v Colorado - Source: Getty

While Shedeur Sanders may be one of the top two quarterback prospects in this year's draft, it wouldn't make the most sense for the team to use their third overall pick on him.

Ad

Yes, the New York Giants are a quarterback-needy team, and they proved that by signing Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson within a week apart. That being said, Daboll and Schoen are fighting for their jobs and if they have another disappointing season, they could be fired.

So it doesn't make sense to bring in a young quarterback (who might not be a home run hit) to develop while the team is trying to tack on wins. It would make more sense if the team was under the impression that it is rebuilding this season, but it's not.

Adding a guy like Hunter to improve the pass game or secondary or a top lineman to beef up the trenches may make more sense for the Giants to select at third overall.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.