  • Shedeur Sanders injury: Browns given a scare as rookie QB pulled out of practice over oblique issue

Shedeur Sanders injury: Browns given a scare as rookie QB pulled out of practice over oblique issue

By Sanu Abraham
Modified Aug 13, 2025 17:49 GMT
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Carolina Panthers - Source: Imagn
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Carolina Panthers - Source: Imagn

The Cleveland Browns’ crowded quarterback competition hit another snag Wednesday. Rookie Shedeur Sanders was forced out of a joint practice with the Philadelphia Eagles because of an oblique injury.

Sanders was warming up and throwing early in the session but was later examined by trainers and did not return to drills.

The Browns said he will undergo further testing, including an MRI, to determine whether he can suit up for Saturday’s preseason game in Philadelphia.

NFL insider Josina Anderson noted on X that the issue could jeopardize Sanders’ availability for the weekend matchup.

Instead of taking snaps, Shedeur Sanders observed from the sideline as teammates worked through seven-on-seven and full-team periods.

Kenny Pickett handled most of the first-team snaps in situational drills while Dillon Gabriel worked behind him. Veteran Joe Flacco directed the offense in the 11-on-11 portions.

Sanders spent part of the post-practice period chatting with Eagles quarterback and reigning MVP Jalen Hurts.

Browns quarterback injuries pile up during training camp even before Shedeur Sanders' uncertainty

NFL: Cleveland Browns at Carolina Panthers - Source: Imagn
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Carolina Panthers - Source: Imagn

Shedeur Sanders is the latest Browns passer to be slowed during camp.

Kenny Pickett previously missed three practices with a hamstring strain and Dillon Gabriel sat out the preseason opener for the same reason.

Both have recently returned to work, though Pickett has not been in full-team drills since late July. To offset the rash of injuries, Cleveland signed former Ravens and Panthers quarterback Tyler Huntley last week.

The setback comes on the heels of an encouraging debut for Shedeur Sanders.

In his first preseason appearance against Carolina, he completed 14 of 23 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns in a 30-10 victory. Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, his father praised the outing as a sign of what’s to come.

Sanders left Colorado holding the highest career completion percentage in FBS history (71.8), along with 4,134 passing yards and 37 touchdowns in his final college season.

Cleveland has yet to name a starter for its second preseason game. Joe Flacco, Pickett, Gabriel and Sanders remain in contention for spots. Roster limits could force the team to carry only three quarterbacks into the regular season.

Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.

His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.

In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing.

Edited by Sanu Abraham
