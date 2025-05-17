Shedeur Sanders makes feelings clear on standing out in Browns' crowded QB room with Dillon Gabriel, Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett

Fifth-round draft pick Shedeur Sanders has a clear approach to handling the Cleveland Browns' crowded quarterback competition. The former Colorado quarterback plans to stay focused on his development rather than worry about the other signal-callers ahead of him on the depth chart.

Sanders enters a quarterback corps featuring veteran Super Bowl winner Joe Flacco, former first-round choice Kenny Pickett, rookie colleague Dillon Gabriel and injured starter Deshaun Watson.

On Friday's edition of the Cleveland Browns' "Best Podcast Available," Sanders spoke about how he will differentiate himself from the competition.

"Just focus on myself and what I need to do to get better, and any areas you know I'm lacking in," Sanders said (Timestamp: 12:05).

Sanders was the 144th pick in last month's draft, so he has his work cut out to earn a roster spot. The Browns traded up to select him, showing their interest despite drafting Gabriel two rounds earlier.

Shedeur Sanders says it’s 'fun again' as he resets in Cleveland

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal - Source: Imagn

The rookie quarterback has already shown promise during Cleveland's rookie minicamp. Reports indicate he completed several impressive passes during team drills, including two touchdowns in 7-on-7 scrimmages.

While Shedeur Sanders sits behind other quarterbacks on the depth chart, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has suggested roles could change.

Sanders' mindset seems to have shifted since arriving in Cleveland. After enduring what he described as the "serious" pre-draft process, he's finding joy in football again.

"For sure I had fun, but you got to think in those (pre-draft) process, it's so serious, so serious, so serious all the time," Sanders told Browns team reporter Andrew Siciliano. "Whenever you're around teammates and being around everybody now, it gave me that wholesome feeling again being around the team chemistry, the different personalities that you're going to meet."

The quarterback battle will escalate as the Browns go through OTAs and camp. ESPN's Daniel Oyefusi pointed out Sanders "will likely begin training camp as the fourth QB on the depth chart and won't be guaranteed a roster spot," underscoring the task at hand.

Sanders has some great college numbers that show his potential. He completed 70.1 percent of his passes for 14,347 yards, 134 touchdowns and 27 interceptions at Jackson State and Colorado.

