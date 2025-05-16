The Browns might have selected Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, but Coach Prime's son is getting the kind of attention that even some of the best quarterbacks don't command in their rookie year. Part of that is because of his own arc, where he slipped to the third day despite once being thought of as a first or second-round pick. He is also NFL legend Deion Sanders' son, which brings its own star power.

Ad

Whatever the reason, one aspect of Shedeur Sanders' career that has attracted a lot of attention is his choice of jersey. He has chosen to wear #12 because #2, his number in college, was taken. It was pointed out to him that it was the reverse of #21, which Coach Prime wore with such distinction during his legendary NFL career. When confronted with that, the Browns quarterback smiled and replied that it might be so, but admitted that what he did with it was more important. He said,

Ad

Trending

"You get the hint - any number gonna feel good, it’s about what I do in the number."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Shedeur Sanders' jersey choice could have as much to do with Tom Brady as it does Coach Prime

While we are speculating why Shedeur Sanders has chosen that particular jersey number, it is worth remembering that the Browns quarterback has been open about following in Tom Brady's footsteps. The GOAT similarly dropped in the draft before being picked by the Patriots, where he became instrumental in creating a dynasty. The former Colorado star revealed his intentions, saying,

Ad

“My story is going to be similar (to Tom Brady). I was a late round draft pick but we’re here now and none of that stuff matters, it just mattered on the day. I’m just excited to be here and ready to work”

The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback wore the #12 jersey to great acclaim both in New England and then with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with whom he won his record-extending seventh Super Bowl. Other legendary quarterbacks, such as Aaron Rodgers and Joe Namath, have also graced that number.

It remains an open question whether Shedeur Sanders had too much of an input on which jersey number he got to pick. He is currently the fifth and last quarterback on the depth chart behind Deshaun Watson, Kenny Pickett, Joe Flacco, and Dillon Gabriel. Right now, following in the footsteps of Coach Prime or Tom Brady remains a distant, but not impossible, dream.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rit Nanda Rit Nanda is a sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over 4 years of experience. A PhD holder, he is passionate about a host of sports, including NFL, CFL, Rugby Union, Rugby League, and Soccer. He lives and breathes the Green Bay Packers, St Helens RFC, Harlequins, and Liverpool.



Rit’s all-time favorite NFL players are Packers’ very own Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Lowe. Vince Lombardi, after whom the Super Bowl trophy is named is his favorite coach. If he ever got his hands on a time machine, he would want to witness the Packers win Super Bowl I, and unsurprisingly, his most favorite Super Bowl is the XLV edition when the Packers beat the Pittsburg Steelers 31-25 to lift the trophy.



Rit’s strengths are statistical analysis and historical deep dives, where he uses the learnings from his PhD to conduct thorough research. He verifies facts via multiple sources to maintain accuracy, and believes in being objective in his articles by adding stats wherever possible.



When not writing professionally, Rit spends time in creative writing, reading and travelling. Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.