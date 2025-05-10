Shedeur Sanders makes feelings known on Donald Trump calling out NFL teams for passing on Coach Prime's son in draft

Shedeur Sanders' 2025 NFL Draft slide was so remarkable that even President Donald Trump weighed in. Initially projected to be a top-ten pick, the Colorado prospect kept dropping and was finally picked up by the Browns on the third day in the fifth round. It confounded a lot of prognosticators, and the Commander-in-Chief was also watching.

Now in Cleveland, Shedeur Sanders thanked Donald Trump for his support, saying,

"I was truly thankful for it. Including him, was a lot of fans, lot of people in barber shops, a lot of hairstylists. There was a lot of fans, you know, of me and of my craft and of my family that was there to support. So I was just thankful that I have that foundation overall. Just people and we all could come together as one."

The President had taken the Colorado player's side by calling the NFL owners stupid, writing,

"What is wrong with NFL owners, are thy STUPID? Deion Sanders was a great college football player, and was even greater in the NFL. He's also a very good coach, streetwise and smart! Therefore, Shedeur, his quarterback son, has PHENOMENAL GENES, and is all set for Greatness. He should be "picked" IMMEDIATELY by a team that wants to WIN. Good luck Shedeur, and say hello to your wonderful father!"

