Shedeur Sanders makes his feelings known on fellow Browns rookie Dillon Gabriel amid QB battle

The Cleveland Browns are set to enter the offseason with plenty of questions surrounding the quarterback position. After passing on quarterbacks in each of the first two rounds in the 2025 NFL draft, the front office selected former Oregon signal-caller Dillon Gabriel with the No. 94 pick in the draft.

Two rounds later, Cleveland ended Shedeur Sanders's three-say slide in the draft, after many expected him to be the second quarterback selected in the class. Instead, Sanders was the sixth quarterback chosen, coming off the board with the No. 144 pick.

Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders will compete for Cleveland's starting job alongside veteran quarterbacks Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco. Sanders offered his feelings on Gabriel on Monday as the two gear up for the Browns's quarterback battle this offseason.

"Everything's been cool," Sanders told SportsCasting.com. "He's a cool person. I like how he handles situations, especially just the negative media that's coming his way. I'm just happy he's positive, he's able to handle everything. We're truly cool."

Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders were two of the top quarterbacks in college football last season and will look to establish themselves in Cleveland's position battle this offseason.

Shedeur Sanders signs rookie contract

On Monday, Shedeur Sanders became the first of the two Browns rookie quarterbacks to ink their rookie contracts. Sanders, who could enter the season as Cleveland's starter with a strong camp performance, officially joined the team by signing his deal.

Shedeur Sanders signed off on a four-year deal worth $4.6 million with a $450,000 signing bonus. He is the fourth Browns rookie to sign his contract, with three of Cleveland's draft picks remaining unsigned.

As of Tuesday, Dillon Gabriel, Mason Graham and Quinshon Judkins each remained unsigned. Cleveland selected Graham with their No. 5 pick after trading down from the No. 2 slot, and added Judkins in the second round with the No. 36 overall pick in the draft.

From their draft picks, the front office has signed Sanders, Dylan Sampson, Harold Fanin Jr. and Carson Schewesinger to their respective rookie contracts.

