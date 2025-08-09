Shedeur Sanders makes feelings known on getting first team reps over Dillon Gabriel after Browns QB's impressive performance vs. Panthers 

Shedeur Sanders made full use of the opportunity he got on Friday. He took over as the starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns' preseason game against the Carolina Panthers. Despite having a tumultuous offseason with the team and receiving the fewest reps on the QB depth chart, the rookie did not disappoint with his performance on the field.

Sanders' performance helped the Browns secure a 30-10 victory over the Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. The rookie played in three quarters and completed 14 of the 23 passes he attempted on the field with a 60.9% completion rate. Coach Prime's son also recorded 138 yards and two passing touchdowns, both of which came in the second quarter to give his team a 14-7 lead heading into halftime.

After the game, News 5's Akinhabwala met up with Shedeur Sanders to talk about his preseason showcase against the Panthers. He questioned the rookie if he now deserved more reps compared to fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel and a chance to move up the depth chart. Coach Prime's son had a straightforward answer:

"I honestly don't know and I don't really care. ... that's not in my control."

Daryl Ruiter @RuiterWrongFAN "I honestly don't know and I don't really care....that's not in my control" Shedeur Sanders asked by @AKinkhabwala on News 5 telecast if he believes he earned more reps and a move up the depth chart

The Browns currently have a four-way competition for the starting quarterback job. Apart from acquiring Sanders and Gabriel in this year's draft, they also signed veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett this offseason. However, Pickett and Gabriel are currently tending to hamstring injuries.

Thus, Sanders and Tyler Huntley got the opportunity to showcase their talent in the preseason game on Friday. Huntley was brought in by the Browns in August as an extra pair of hands on the depth chart in case things go south.

Jason Whitlock downplays Shedeur Sanders' performance against the Panthers

Despite a strong showcase, not everyone is sold on the rookie being a star in the NFL. Jason Whitlock has been a strong critic of "Coach Prime" and his sons on social media.

On Friday, Whitlock shared a pessimistic take on Sanders' performance.

"The broadcasters are invested in the Shedeur hype. They're gonna Tebow him. He's looked mid with a couple of good throws," Whitlock wrote in a tweet on X/Twitter.

Jason Whitlock @WhitlockJason The broadcasters are invested in the Shedeur hype. They're gonna Tebow him. He's looked mid with a couple of good throws.

How do you think Shedeur Sanders and the Cleveland Browns will fare next season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

