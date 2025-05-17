Shedeur Sanders makes feelings known on proving himself right after making bold comments at rookie minicamp

Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders has embraced an inner-driven approach to his NFL career. He aims to validate his expectations rather than respond to external doubters. The fifth-round draft pick expressed this mindset during his first professional minicamp.

Sanders, the son of NFL great Deion Sanders, was drafted by the Browns as the 144th choice in the 2025 NFL draft. Following a stellar college career at Colorado, most draft evaluators speculated he had the potential to be a first-round draft pick.

The rookie quarterback spoke on Friday during an appearance on the Cleveland Browns's official podcast, "Best Podcast Available. " Browns team reporter Andrew Siciliano spoke with Sanders after he attended the team's rookie minicamp.

"I am here to prove myself right. Win games. I think that's what all the fans and that's when everybody want to want to see, and just be the person I know I am," said Sanders. (11:56)

Per reports from the Browns's rookie minicamp, Sanders performed well in team drills. He completed several impressive passes alongside fellow rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel, the team's third-round pick.

Shedeur Sanders set himself to Tom Brady's heights

Shedeur Sanders is in training with the Cleveland Browns. (Credits: IMAGN)

Shedeur Sanders has taken a lesson from an unexpected mentor, Tom Brady. The all-time great quarterback who also slipped in the draft before becoming the most decorated player in NFL history. Brady - drafted 199th in 2000 - has maintained a connection with Sanders throughout college.

"My story is going to be similar," Shedeur Sanders told reporters at rookie minicamp, as reported by Athlon Sports on May 16. "You know, I was a late-round draft pick, but we're here now. So none of that stuff matters as it mattered on the day. I'm just excited to be here and ready to work."

Brady reportedly reached out to Shedeur Sanders during the draft:

"I actually texted Shedeur," Brady revealed on Jake Paul's "IMPAULSIVE" podcast. "I said, 'Dude, like whatever happens, wherever you go, that's your first day. Day 2 matters more than the draft.' I was 199. So, who can speak on it better than me?"

Sanders has even chosen to wear number 12 in Cleveland, marking the first time he's worn this number in his football career. Tom Brady's jersey number was also 12.

Shedeur Sanders faces significant competition in Cleveland with veterans Deshaun Watson, Kenny Pickett, and Joe Flacco already on the roster. However, his early performances have caught attention. Reports from minicamp indicated he threw two touchdowns during 7-on-7 scrimmages on Friday, showing the skills that once had him projected as a first-round talent.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski has downplayed the current quarterback hierarchy, suggesting roles could change as the team progresses through offseason activities.

