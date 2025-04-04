Shedeur Sanders makes his thoughts on joining Browns in the NFL Draft

Shedeur Sanders performed in front of watching cameras and scouts on the Colorado Pro Day and immediately reaction turned to teams like the Browns, who might be positioned to take the quarterback. The Titans have the first overall pick and Cam Ward is expected to be the first player taken off the board as Tenneessee searches for a new signal-caller.

If Cleveland decides to take a quarterback with the second-overall pick, most observers believe that Shedeur Sanders is the next-best quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft. Mary Kay Cabot asked him about this possibility after the Colorado Pro Day and he replied by saying that he knows attention would follow him everywhere and he is not shying away from it. He also added that he belives he will make any team better, noting,

"Cameras and eyes anywhere I go... It don't matter where I go. I know my teams, and I know the influence I have, you know, on society and on culture. So wherever I go, you know, it's definitely gonna be improvement than what it was before I got there."

Deion Sanders opens up about Browns owner interaction as Shedeur Sanders remains possibility for Cleveland

Deion Sanders has previously said that there are certain teams that he won't let Shedeur Sanders play for. He had said in an interview,

"It's not like who I would like for him (Shedeur) to play for. It's a couple of teams that I won't allow him to play for. So it's not like that. But this is my profession. I know what's behind the curtain. We ain't got to get back there for me to understand what's behind the curtain and what's not prominent for my son. I'm not doing it."

Many had widely interpreted the comments to refer to the Browns who have had a history of mismanaging their quarterbacks. However, after meeting Cleveland owner Jimmy Haslam, Prime Time was more sanguine. The Colorado head coach said that he liked their interaction and feels that if it is not his son, then Travis Hunter has a big chance of ending up there too.

"It was charming, it was engaging. It was cool. He's a good guy, and I like him... I think one of (Shedeur or Hunter) is gonna be there."

The dual-threat cornerback and wide receiver could be an intriguing possibility for the Browns should they decide that they do not need to address the quarterback situation now but give a future player in the best position the best weapons to succeed.

