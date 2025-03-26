"Shedeur Sanders might be a Cowboy" - Dez Bryant turns heads with bold prediction for Colorado star amid Giants draft rumors

Dez Bryant thinks that Shedeur Sanders might join an NFC East team but does not think it will be the Giants. Instead, he thinks that the Colorado quarterback might end up in Dallas with the Cowboys.

New York currently has the third overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. If they stay at that position and the Titans, who have the first overall pick, select Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders' most likely destination becomes the Giants. The Browns, with the second-overall pick, are not expected by many observers to take a quarterback given they have Deshaun Watson and also traded for Kenny Pickett.

But Dez Bryant thinks that the Colorado quarterback might fall all the way to the 12th spot, assuming that the Cowboys do not trade up to make him the presumptive heir to Dak Prescott. The former wide receiver wrote on X/Twitter,

"I got a feeling Shedeur Sanders might be a Cowboy"

