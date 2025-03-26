  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Shedeur Sanders might be a Cowboy" - Dez Bryant turns heads with bold prediction for Colorado star amid Giants draft rumors

"Shedeur Sanders might be a Cowboy" - Dez Bryant turns heads with bold prediction for Colorado star amid Giants draft rumors

By Rit Nanda
Modified Mar 26, 2025 00:54 GMT
NCAA Football: East-West Shrine Bowl - Source: Imagn
"Shedeur Sanders might be a Cowboy" - Dez Bryant turns heads with bold prediction for Colorado star amid Giants draft rumors - Source: Imagn

Dez Bryant thinks that Shedeur Sanders might join an NFC East team but does not think it will be the Giants. Instead, he thinks that the Colorado quarterback might end up in Dallas with the Cowboys.

Ad

New York currently has the third overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. If they stay at that position and the Titans, who have the first overall pick, select Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders' most likely destination becomes the Giants. The Browns, with the second-overall pick, are not expected by many observers to take a quarterback given they have Deshaun Watson and also traded for Kenny Pickett.

But Dez Bryant thinks that the Colorado quarterback might fall all the way to the 12th spot, assuming that the Cowboys do not trade up to make him the presumptive heir to Dak Prescott. The former wide receiver wrote on X/Twitter,

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I got a feeling Shedeur Sanders might be a Cowboy"

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place

Quick Links

Edited by Rit Nanda
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी